Members with birthdays in March celebrated recently with others in the Terrytown Golden Age Club. In the front row, from left, are Kemper Martin, Evelyn Clinkenbeard, Ruth Fremin and Lynn McCart. Behind them is Garry Vedros, of the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department. Other club members with birthdays in March are Rose Bealer, Hilda Dufrene, Betty Nolan, Claudette Ott, Lou Ada Robinson and Jackie Wright.