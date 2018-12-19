Looking for unique, last-minute gifts? Want to support local animal shelters and rescues while you shop?
Here are a few stores in the New Orleans metro area where purchases benefit local homeless animals.
SpayMart’s Thrift Store and Adoption Center offers gently used, high-quality goods, including vintage paperbacks, CDs and DVDs, collectible handbags, silver cutlery, fine china, furniture, serving trays and more. Purchases help support SpayMart’s mission to save and improve lives for pets and their people. Cats and kittens also are available for adoption at this location.
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, (504) 454-8200 Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. spaymart.org/thrift-store.
NO Fleas Market, operated by the Louisiana SPCA, is a resale shop that donates part of proceeds to local shelters and rescue groups. Here's how it works: Donated items are assigned to participating animal shelters and rescue groups. When those items sell, money goes to the assigned group to be used toward veterinary services at the Louisiana SPCA Community Clinic. Veterinary care is often is one of the largest expenses for animal welfare groups.
NO Fleas Market carries men's and women's clothing and accessories, small home wares and décor, books and more.
4228 Magazine St., New Orleans, (504) 900-1446. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. www.la-spca.org/nofleas.
St. Francis Animal Sanctuary Kitty Heaven & Thrift Store, located in the Pelican Plaza Shopping Center in Mandeville, offers collectibles, kitchenware, crystal, china, jewelry, toys, books, frames, art and more. A cat adoption center is also located in the thrift store.
813 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 626-7838. Hours: Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
S & S Consignment is located right next door to St. Francis Animal Sanctuary Kitty Heaven & Thrift Store. Here, shoppers will find a large selection of furniture, including living room items, dining room sets, china cabinets, bedroom sets, armoires, wall décor, fine china, crystal, collectibles and a variety of interior furnishings.
All profits from both the thrift store and consignment store benefit St. Francis Animal Sanctuary, a no-kill shelter that houses and cares for over 400 cats and dogs.
813 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 626-8881. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.sandsconsignment.com.
Events
DEC. 20-24: “It’s A Wrap” gift wrapping will be held at Clearview Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 20-21; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 22-23; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Louisiana SPCA volunteers will be on hand to wrap gifts for a donation of any amount to the Louisiana SPCA Special Needs Fund. Bring your gifts and get them wrapped while you shop. For more information visit www.la-spca.org.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.