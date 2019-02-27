COMMUNITY EVENT
OPIOID SEMINAR: Archbishop Gregory Aymond will be the lead speaker for "You Are Not Alone," a community education event, at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Angela Merici Gym, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie. Catholic Charities’ Counseling Solutions and the Substance Addiction Ministry forums aim to help community members understand opioid addiction, looking at causes, signs and consequences of opioid use and abuse, as well as resources available.
MONEY MATTERS: Nunez Community College, in partnership with Regions Bank, will host a series of free financial strategy workshops on various days from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the AST Building Veterans' Conference Room, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. Upcoming sessions include:
- "Importance of Savings," Thursday, Feb. 27
- "Protect Yourself from Identity Theft," Monday, March 11
- "Road to Homeownership," Wednesday, March 13
- "Banking Basics for Students," Monday, March 25
- "10 Ways to Simplify Your Life Using Banking Technology," Wednesday, March 27
- "Energize Yourself Financially," Monday, April 1
- "Protecting Your Small Business from Fraud," Wednesday, April 3
- "Wise Use of Credit," Monday, April 8.
For more information, call (504) 278-6439.
LINKS TOURNEY: The Propeller Club Port of New Orleans Gold Tournament will be at noon Thursday, March 14, at Timberlane Country Club, 1 Timberlane Drive, Gretna. Cost is $125 for individuals or $500 for a foursome. Deadline to register is Friday, March 1. For information, email propclubnola@bellsouth.net or call (504) 779-5671.
BEHAVIOR SEMINAR: "Understanding Defense Mechanisms" will be the topic of a one-day seminar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Christian Fellowship, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, to examine the rationale used by those attempting to justify self-defeating behaviors. The course is approved for six clinical contact hours. For more information, call (504) 328-2249 or visit therapon.org.
MAUMUS DOME SHOWS: "We Are Stars," a full-dome video presentation, will be shown at 11 a.m., and "Bela Gala" will be shown at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maumus Center's planetarium, 721 Friscoville Ave., Arabi. The first show explores the connection of life on Earth with the evolution of the universe. The afternoon show simulates space flight and the "overview effect" experienced by astronauts. Tickets are $5-$10 for each show. Call (504) 301-0239
BACCHUS BASH: Mannie Fresh, Bag of Donuts and Topcats are the headliners for Bacchus Bash, a daylong party leading up to the parade, starting at noon Sunday at Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins. The outdoor festival is free; $100 VIP tickets include grandstands and beverages. For information, visit themetronola.com.
SPORTS BANQUET: Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue; former LSU assistant coach Pete Jenkins; former prep coach Don Wattigny; and Doug Mouton, WWL-TV sports director, will be honored at The Touchdown Club of New Orleans' banquet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., New Orleans. The club will also present the Board of Directors Award to Thomas Morstead, punter for the New Orleans Saints. Tickets are $160 by calling (504) 242-4545, by emailing info@tdcno.com or by visiting tdcno.com.
TRASH BASH: St. Charles Parish will hold a parishwide litter cleanup and recycling awareness event from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Those interested in volunteering for Trash Bash may sign up as teams or individuals at scptrashbash.org or by calling (985) 331-8604. The deadline to register is March 6.
JAZZ FEST OUTREACH TICKETS: Applications are being accepted through March 8 for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation's Community Outreach Tickets program for nonprofit social service organizations to distribute free tickets to those who cannot afford them. Tickets are distributed according to strict guidelines through organizations that provide direct, ongoing services to low-income residents. For more information, visit jazzandheritage.org.
BACKYARD BROUHAHA: Four local horticulture and gardening experts will discuss ways to improve the environment by using one’s backyard at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. This event is free. Seminars will include:
- 9:30 a.m., "Backyard Chickens" with Linda Vinsanau
- 10:45 a.m., "Backyard Mushrooms" with Jordan Bantuelle
- Noon, "Backyard Beekeeping" with Darci Jones
- 1:15 p.m., "Backyard Butterflies" with Kathy McCrocklin.
For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
TOUR GUIDE CLASSES: Friends of the Cabildo is holding classes for French Quarter walking tour guides, a 100-hour course on New Orleans history, speaking and the mechanics of leading a tour. Classes are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 11 to April 1 in the Arsenal building of the Cabildo, Jackson Square. Cost is $250, with a two-tour-per-month, two-year commitment. For information, visit friendsofthecabildo.org.
CITIZEN ACADEMY: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald Turlich Jr. will hold a Citizens' Police Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning March 12, at CrossRoads Church, 308 Ave. J, Belle Chasse. The course offers an overview of the department, activities in the community and legal system, special services, reserves and a two-hour ride-along. For information, contact Maj. Kevin Johnson at (504) 202-1567 or April Durning at (504) 275-8255. Visit online at ppso.net.
BOOK LAUNCH: Three local authors will debut new works for children at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Discussing their works will be Kat Pigott, "I See You Green Dinosaur"; Florencia Levinton Schabelman, "My New Neighbors"; and Melissa Wallace, "It's Great To Be A NOLA Kid" and "It's Great To Ben An Acadiana Kid." For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
EJHS REUNION PLANNED: The East Jefferson High School graduates of 1958, and also graduates of 1956-57, will gather for their 61st reunion at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at The Ridgeway, 2431 Metairie Road. Cost is $35 per person or $60 per couple, including buffet and beverages. Checks to EJHS Class of ’58 Reunion should be mailed to John Batson, head of the committee, 330 Betz Ave., Jefferson, LA 70121.
TAX PREPARATION: Free tax preparation and financial advising will be available at Southern University at New Orleans through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 18. Go to Room 114 of the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (504) 286-5305 or (504) 286-5303.
TAX HELP: University of Holy Cross tax accounting students will provide free tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate income New Orleans-area residents at its campus, 4123 Woodland Drive in Room 1034. Assistance program, runs through tax season from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until April 13, except March 8-9 for Mardi Gras break. For information, call (504) 398-2230 or visit uhcno.edu.
Honors
OFFICER HONORED: Lt. Sam Trahan has been named Officer of the Month by the St. John Business Association. Trahan is the commander of technology for St. John Parish Sheriff's Office.
Meetings
NAACP NOLA: The local branch of the NAACP will hold a membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Delgado Community College's Sidney Collier Camps, 3727 Louisa St., New Orleans. The executive committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Benefits
MASKED BALL: The United Negro College Fund is the beneficiary for the annual Mayor's Masked Ball at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans., 601 Loyola Ave. Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is the featured entertainment, with a VIP reception, parade of masks, dining, silent and live auctions. For information, call (504) 581-3794 or visit uncf.org/nolamaskedball.
FESTIVAL FETE: Nicholas Payton will be the headliner at a fundraiser for the French Quarter Festival at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Fillmore New Orleans, Harrah's Casino, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. Other entertainment includes the Nayor Jones Experience, drumming by Mardi Gras Indians, A Tribe Called Gumbolia, dinner, drinks and a silent auction. Tickets start at $150. For tickets, see www.fqfi.org.
ART & SOUL: The NOCCA Institute's annual gala will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the school, 5 Homer Plessy Way, New Orleans. On tap are entertainment, food and beverages plus a silent auction. Tickets are $50. For information, visit noccainstitute.com/artandsoul.