The Day 1 Families Fund, founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, has awarded a $5 million grant to Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans to support its work to address family homelessness.
This grant will be used with a strong focus on providing housing as well as social services, skills training and job support to assist families in transitioning to and remaining in permanent housing.
Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans is one of 24 nonprofits to receive the first Day 1 Families Fund grants, totaling $97.5 million. The Bezos Day One Fund consists of two programs: the Day 1 Families Fund, which provides grants to nonprofit organizations fighting homelessness; and the Day 1 Academies Fund, which will fund and build a network of preschools in low-income communities across the country.