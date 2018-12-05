PYTHON SHORTCOURSE: The Fundamentals of Python, the popular programming language, will be a two-day course offered by UNO from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 17-18 in Room 424 of the Library, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. The course is offered by the Professional and Continuing Education division. The cost is $295. For information, visit uno.edu.
DILLARD STEM ADDITION: Google engineer Stella Cho will teach classes and help strengthen department programs with faculty members as part of the Google in Residence Program, now in its fifth semester at Dillard University. Launched in 2013, the program aims to improve diversity in the tech industry by embedding engineers at historically black colleges and universities and hispanic serving institutions. Expanding the pool of technologists is core to Google’s strategy to have representation of black and Latino Googlers in the United States reach or exceed the available talent pool at all levels of the company.