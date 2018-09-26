PARKINSON'S GROUP: The Big Easy Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, in the Esplanade Room 1 at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. Speakers include Jerry White, of Medtronics, and Dr. Robert Dallapiazza, a deep brain stimulation specialist with Tulane Medical Center. For information, see bigeasyfleurdelis.org.
NAMI WALK: The local affiliate of the National Association for Mental Illness will hold its NAMIWalks fundraiser for mental health awareness on Saturday, Oct. 6, at Audubon Park in New Orleans. For information, email walks@namineworleans.org or call (504) 896-2345.
WINE AND WELLNESS: Cardiovascular Institute of the South will host free screenings at a wine and wellness event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Fountain Park Centre, 1901 Manhattan Blvd., Building A, Suite 200, in Harvey. Registration is required. Sign up at westbankwww2018.eventbrite.com. For information, call (985) 873-5058.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.