Members with birthdays from May through July celebrated recently with others in the Nicholson Golden Age Club. In the front row, from left, are Elise Acosta, Marilyn Bankston, Carmen Cortez, Diane Wattigney, Debra Heigle, Veronica Boudreaux, Pat Tauzin, Elaine Boudreaux and Gerald Aupied. In the second row are Niko Betanof, Carl Vercher, Merv Bourgeois, Geralyn Johnson, Oliver Adams and Garry Vedros, of the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department.