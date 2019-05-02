You just never know where on the grounds of St. Catherine of Siena Church and School you will find Donna Hummel.
One day, she might be in the church, standing very close to the highest rung of a ladder, cleaning the top of a statue or a door frame. The next, she could be in the adoration chapel, as she often is, spending time in private prayer.
But she also might be found helping a parish priest and deacon distribute Holy Communion at both daily and Sunday masses.
For these and countless other reasons, Hummel has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Regina Matrum Award, presented every spring by the Council of Catholic Schools Cooperative Clubs, a volunteer parent organization of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. The award is given to an outstanding Catholic mother who demonstrates the ideals of Catholic motherhood and family life.
Hummel will receive the 73rd annual award at a special Mass at 7 p.m. Monday, May 14, at St. Catherine, 105 Bonnabel Blvd., Old Metairie. New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond will preside.
Hummel was nominated for the award by her close friend Tina D’Antoni.
“I met Donna in 1979 ... and we have worked together on many different projects at St. Catherine,” D’Antoni said. “Donna is a joy to be around. Not only does she have a deep faith, but she has great concern and compassion for others. Donna is most deserving of this honor, and I am thrilled she is receiving this award.”
Hummel learned she would receive the award at the conclusion of the 7 a.m. Mass on March 31.
“At the end of the Mass, I believe Father Tim Hedrick said, ‘please sit down — we have an announcement,' ” Hummel recalled. “I didn’t hear anyone say Donna or Hummel. I just remember hearing Schlattmann, my maiden name, and it was pronounced correctly. When I realized what was happening, my legs became like rubber.
“I looked at Father Tim, who said for me to come up, but I wasn’t sure I could make it up the steps. I thought, 'this is something I don’t want because I don’t feel you need an award for the things you enjoy doing.' ”
At St. Catherine, Hummel is the president of the Rosary Altar Society and is a member of both the Women’s Club and the homebound ministry. She also volunteers with Meals on Wheels and is an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary.
Hummel and her husband, John, live in Old Metairie and have been married for 52 years. They are the parents of five children and 15 grandchildren.
“From reading the many letters of support of her nomination, I quickly learned what an integral part Donna’s Catholic faith has played in her daily life,” said Joel Randazzo Forjet, chairman of the Regina Matrum committee for St. Catherine of Siena. “Donna serves our Lord in everything she does and is truly a role model for all mothers of Catholic faith.”
In his letter supporting Hummel’s nomination for the award, Hedrick, who is pastor of St. Catherine, said “there is no task to great or too small for Donna to do.”
“Donna is willing to scrub the sanctuary floors so that they look good for holy days, and she is willing to clean bathrooms in preparation for funeral Masses,” Hedrick said. “Everything she does is done as an act of love for the Lord. There are even some parishioners who think Donna is a member of the staff because they always see her working so hard in church.”
When family, friends and fellow parishioners surround her at Monday’s ceremony, Hummel says she will have butterflies. And she admits she is “still flabbergasted that I am receiving the Regina Matrum Award.”
“My parents, family and friends are the ones who should be receiving this award because without them I would not have learned the value of helping someone,” Hummel said. “We are here to help one another, and the many family and friends around me have made it so easy for me to help.
“My faith means I am thankful for the many blessings I have received. So it is hard for me to say what I do is a sacrifice because I truly enjoy what I am doing.”