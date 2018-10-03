New Orleans native Michael Santora was walking from Times Square to his apartment on the east side of Manhattan when he got the call: He had landed a role in the touring production of “Anything Goes,” the classic Cole Porter musical.
For the burgeoning young actor, this was not only an opportunity for steady work but also proof that he just might have what it takes to make it.
“That was a pretty nice moment, walking the streets of New York and you get a phone call like that,” Santora recalled recently. “I had to sit down. I just stopped on the street and ended up calling everyone in my family.”
Now, four years later, Santora is primed for another big step forward. He's starring as Dwight Schrute in the new off-Broadway premiere of “The Office: A Musical Parody,” a sendup of the popular sitcom.
The musical was created by Bob and Tobly McSmith, the duo behind a number of pop-culture satires, including “Friends! The Musical Parody,” which closed this summer after an impressive six-month run, racking up 220 performances along the way.
For Santora, before off-Broadway came calling, there was Ecole Classique in Metairie. That’s where he first took the stage in “Grease” during his freshman year of high school, discovering a lifelong passion.
“I was a shy kid, and I didn’t really know anything about singing, acting or dancing,” he said. “I literally just joined the cast to make friends. But once I got on stage, that’s kind of how the ball started rolling.”
Santora spent two years at LSU majoring in theater, and he remained active in the New Orleans theater scene. After working with the late Paul Schierhorn, a Tulane University faculty member and co-founder of the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane, Santora made the decision to transfer back to New Orleans, where he earned a BFA in acting from Tulane.
In addition to his work with Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre and the Shakespeare Festival — where he landed a lead role in a 2005 production of “Merchant of Venice” — Santora also worked with a number of local theaters, including Jefferson Performing Arts Society, Rivertown Theatres and Le Petit Theatre.
Looking back on those formative years, Santora remembers some of his influences and mentors, many of them familiar names for local theatergoers during that period: Jimmy Murphy, Karen Hebert, Richard Hutton, Lara Grice, Kris Shaw and others.
It was around this time that Santora started thinking about making the leap to New York.
“I was fortunate to play a lot of great roles in college, and certain people — like Richard Hutton and Kris Shaw — were like, ‘go out and take a swing at New York and just see what’s out there.’”
Santora said he “felt ready to go try it,” though he quickly realized, “I definitely wasn’t ready.”
It took several years of classes, coaching and additional training before Santora landed “Anything Goes.” He pieced together some work in the meantime, including a six-week stint in Maine for a production of “Romeo and Juliet” and a part in a rock musical adaptation of “A Winter’s Tale.” He tended bar on the side to make ends meet.
After “Anything Goes,” he landed two more big tours: a jaunt through New Zealand with “Flashdance the Musical” and, most recently, the role of Rooster in the national tour of “Annie.”
Now, Santora is turning his attention to Scranton, Pennsylvania, home of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, which is the setting for the hit NBC sitcom “The Office” (adapted from the BBC comedy of the same name).
“The Office: A Musical Parody” opened on Sept. 20 at the Jerry Orbach Theater in Times Square. The show incorporates memorable moments from the TV series’ nine seasons, playfully parodying the characters and serving up musical numbers like “Why is There a Camera Crew?” and “That’s What She Said.”
Santora’s character, Dwight Schrute, is a comically hard-nosed stickler who serves as assistant to the regional manager, runs a beet farm and engages in various office rivalries and romances. He's notably lacking in social skills and common sense.
“The Office,” which last aired in 2013, maintains a loyal audience of devoted fans. Santora concedes that he was only a casual viewer before scoring his first callback audition, at which point he started binge-watching all 201 episodes, knowing that he would have to deliver on fans’ expectations.
“I genuinely love it,” Santora said. “People are going to be like, ‘do that quote, let’s see how good you are,’ so I’ve got to be ready for that. It’s part of my job to watch all of it and start memorizing favorite quotes and favorite moments.”
While “The Office” is a step forward in Santora’s acting career, he also acknowledges that it’s a chance to take a break from touring and unpack his suitcase.
“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Santora said. “It’s going to be great to be living in Manhattan and to go to work in Time Squares every day, for sure.”
Actress Sarah Mackenzie Baron plays the leading role of Michael Scott, who was played on the small screen by Steve Carell.