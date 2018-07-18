The Company: A St. Bernard Community Theatre will premiere the musical "Bat Boy" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 20, in its new location at The Azienda, 2000 Paris Road in Chalmette.
After its previous venue in Arabi closed recently, The Company looked to find its own place, said Artistic Director Tony Ortego. Less than a month ago, it leased and began renovations on the new location, on the southwest corner of the intersection of Paris Road and St. Bernard Highway.
Performances of the cult-classic, award-winning, off-Broadway play continue at 7:30 p.m. on July 21, 27-28 and 2:30 p.m. on July 22 and 29.
A live band performs the play’s music, which includes rock, rhythm and blues and soul. "Bat Boy" revolves around a tabloid newspaper story about a half-boy, half-bat who was found in a cave and how the local community reacts to him.
“It’s a fun show, and we have a fantastic cast,” Ortego said. “The characters are really quirky.” The cast includes actors from St. Bernard and from around the metro area.
The Company still will use Nunez Community College in Chalmette for its larger productions, including "Mamma Mia" in November.
Ortego said patrons will be pleasantly surprised by the new theater, which can hold up to 100 people. The audience will sit on chairs on risers and look down on the stage, which will be on the floor.
“We called it our ugly duckling when we took on the lease,” he said. “We have transformed this into a legitimate theater that also will be available for rent for private parties. We are really excited about having shows in our own place and having rehearsals in our place as well.”
"Bat Boy" tickets are $10. Buy them at www.showtix4u.com or call The Company at (504) 507-0015 for more information.
Sheriff makes Justice Hall of Fame
St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann was one of a select group inducted July 6 into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame at the Louisiana Hall of Fame Museum, which is at the gates of the state penitentiary in Angola.
A gala honoring Pohlmann and the other inductees was held at the Lod Cook Conference Center at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
Founded in 2004, the hall of fame is sponsored by the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation, a non-profit organization that administers the second largest museum complex of its kind in the nation devoted to the study and preservation of judicial and correctional activities.
Each year, the group honors about a half-dozen leaders in areas of law enforcement, the judiciary system and the armed forces, as well as those involved in civil rights initiatives.
An exhibit depicting Pohlmann’s professional and personal accomplishments, along with the other inductees’ exhibits, was unveiled during the induction and will remain on display in the museum throughout 2018.
“I’m deeply pleased and humbled to be given such an amazing acknowledgment,” Pohlmann said.
Nemesis Luau
The Knights of Nemesis will hold its 14th annual Jack Bennett Memorial Luau Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 18. The event will be held at the St. Bernard Civic Center Grand Ballroom, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette.
The dance is open to the public, and club officials said everyone is invited to celebrate the group’s 14th anniversary.
The highlight of the Luau Dance is the introduction of the club’s Royal Knight XIV, Michael Ginart Jr., and Goddess Nemesis XIV, Katherine Tommaseo, who will lead the 2019 parade on Feb. 23.
Tickets are $30 and include setups, door prizes and live music by Witness. Dress is casual, and luau attire is encouraged. For ticket information or information about the parade, contact Billy Showalter at (504) 583-3998 or email billyshowalter@aol.com.
Citizens Police Academy registration
St. Bernard Parish residents can register for the 20th session of the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Citizens Police Academy course, a free 10-week program offered so residents can learn about police work.
“The course shows residents various aspects of law enforcement and gives them an insight on how and why things are handled in a certain manner,” St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
Classes begin Aug. 22 and will meet each Wednesday at 7 p.m. through graduation in October. They will be held in the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office second-floor training center, 2118 Jackson Ave., in Chalmette, directly behind the Parish Courthouse.
For more information or to register, call Capt. Charles Borchers at (504) 278-7628 or Sgt. Eric Eilers at (504) 278-7799. Borchers, head of community relations for the Sheriff’s Office, coordinates the class along with Eilers.
During the course, Borchers said participants will hear from Sheriff’s Office commanders on various phases of law enforcement, and participants will tour the Parish Prison and experience a firearms simulator.
Borchers said participants are placed in the shoes of a Sheriff’s Office deputy by way of computerized, simulated videos that challenge participants into making split-second decisions on whether they would use deadly force on a criminal suspect.
Nearly 1,000 residents have completed the Citizens Police Academy course since its inception two decades ago.