University of New Orleans alumni Bill Chauvin and Bivian “Sonny” Lee will be honored at the UNO Distinguished Alumni Gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the National World War II Museum’s U.S. Freedom Pavillion, 945 Magazine St.
Chauvin, a retired insurance executive, will receive the Homer L. Hitt Distinguished Alumni Award, and Lee was named 2018 Homer Hitt Young Alumnus of the Year.
“Both men exemplify determination and selflessness in the professional and community work,” said UNO President John Nicklow. “They have made a mark on their city and their alma mater through their positive influence and career accomplishments.”
Chauvin retired in 2016 as senior vice president of finance and treasurer for XL Catlin Inc, a global insurance company. A 1974 UNO graduate, he is a board member of the UNO Foundation and was president of the UNO Alumni Association from 1999 to 2000.
Lee, a 2006 UNO graduate, is president and executive director of Son of a Saint, a nonprofit that offers mentorship for fatherless boys. Lee founded the organization in 2011 in honor of his father, former Saints player Bivian Lee Jr., who died of a heart attack at 36.
Proceeds from the gala will provide student scholarships and support the UNO Alumni Association’s student programs. Advanced tickets are $125 per person. For more information, click here. Click here for tickets.
All Saints' Mass
Archbishop Gregory Aymond will be the principal celebrant of the All Saints’ Day Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, 3421 Esplanade Ave.
St. Michael Special School’s Bell Choir will perform after Mass, and there will be a blessing of graves and light refreshments.
Grow Dat
Grow Dat Youth Farm will present its Fall Harvest Dinner from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the farm, 150 Zachary Taylor Drive, in City Park.
Enjoy hors d’oeurves, cocktails, wine and a three-course meal and a tour of the farm and information about its mission to nurture a diverse group of young leaders through the meaningful work of growing food. For information, visit growdatyouthfarm.org.
Recycled fashion show
The 10th annual Recycled Fashion Show to benefit Bridge House/Grace House is set for Feb. 10, but now is the time to sign up as a designer who will create two outfits for the runway and auction.
Sponsorships also are available, and volunteers are welcome. For information, visit bridgehouse.org and search “our events.”
City jobs
The city of New Orleans recently announced job openings in the Health and Recreation, Public Safety and Trades departments.
Positions include public health nutritionist, recreation manager and site facilitator, police recruit, code enforcement inspector, emergency medical technician, juvenile detention counselor and supervisor, automotive mechanic, carpenter, plumber and welder.
For information, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/neworleans.