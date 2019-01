The Home and School Association of St. Rita School in Harahan received a TriColor Publicity Award during the annual luncheon of the Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs. From left are Melessa Rantz, former HSA president; Margaret Savoye, Religion in the Home chair; Paige Mosley, HSA co-president; the Rev. Steve Bruno; Maria Landry, HSA publicity co-chair; and Carrilyn LeCour, HSA co-president.