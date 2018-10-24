Ever wondered about the people behind those unnerving masks in haunted houses — the ones who lurk in dark corners and leap out to scare you silly? We did.
So we talked to three of them about what it's like to frighten people, as well as about their real lives and Halloween traditions.
Alfred Davis Jr., 35, is all smiles when you meet him. But make no mistake about it, he can be a scary guy.
At 6 feet, 9 inches tall and 272 pounds, even a minimally costumed Feral Hoffman can frighten people just by standing a little too close.
And Jennifer Scarberry, who's married to Hoffman, will celebrate her wedding anniversary by dressing as a humanoid spider and creating her own personal web of fear.
We picture the three in full haunt couture, but we channeled their human voices to share their stories.
WEREWOLF
Where: Scout Island Scream Park's Devil's Swamp Terror Tour, New Orleans City Park
Name: Alfred Davis Jr., 35
Main job: Actor and musician
On a scale of 1 to 10, where is Halloween on your list of favorite holidays?
Halloween is a 10. It’s better than Christmas.
Are you a haunted house fan?
I used to enjoy Sheriff Foti’s Haunted House, and the reason was I could walk here. I used to walk here (City Park) as a child and come to the haunted house.
What did you like about it?
The guys running around with the chain saws. I'm pretty sure these days that's a safety hazard. They used to be running around outside the line — people didn't even pay for the haunted house yet and they were out scaring people.
What are your Halloween traditions?
I usually spend about $200 a year on candy — it's ridiculous, but it’s all about the fun. This is what my grandmother told me: She said start buying candy right after Halloween, freeze it, and then use it for next year. Rest in peace, grandma. But no, I don’t do that.
Do you decorate?
I just cut the lights and come popping out everywhere (to scare people). That’s what I do, because when I was young my mom was like, 'don’t run that light bill up,' so I took that and ran with it. We don't have to have that much stuff.
Favorite Halloween candy?
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, especially the ones that came out last year, the white chocolate ones.
What is your job at the Scream Park?
I'm the werewolf in a full bodysuit that weights 30 to 40 pounds, and I’m running around in the woods (in the Devil's Swamp haunted trail).
How long does it take to get into costume?
Five minutes to get in, two minutes out. It’s fitted to me. Two minutes to get out because it’s so hot. It gives me the wolf smell. Got to get all the way into character. (Laughs.) They clean it every night. They dry clean it. They spray it.
What skills are require?
Basically getting into your character — about probably 20 minutes before you come out you need to be practicing what you’re going to do. And dodging the mosquitoes. ... They’re the most vicious things out here.
How do you get in character?
I looked it up to see what kind of movement a wolf makes, what kind of noises it makes, and that's what I do. ... I noticed that my wolf noise wasn’t that scary, but you hear wolf noises (recorded) in the background. So I’m just popping in and popping out and running around (in the woods) — that scares them enough.
What do you do to combat heat?
They give me ice vests. It's a vest I put on under the suit with ice packs in it. I also have a camelback I can put on, but I don’t wear that all the time because it’s heavy. I have air-conditioned shed I can go in. Also I have ice chests out there in the woods hidden everywhere. I always change my hiding spots.
What are you doing Halloween night?
Working. Scaring the Halloween out of people.
HUMANOID SPIDER
Where: Bernie Baxter's Traveling Sideshow
Name: Jennifer Scarberry, 39
Main job: Front desk in a French Quarter hotel
On a scale of 1 to 10, where is Halloween on your list of favorite holidays?
Halloween is a 10. It’s the best holiday ever.
Are you a haunted house fan?
Absolutely. I love haunts. I love working in them, I love working behind the scenes. I love going to them.
What do you like about them?
When they do the unexpected, or the expected in an unexpected way. When we (she and her husband, Feral Hoffman) worked at Universal in 2008, there was a house based on “Alice in Wonderland.” We had a friend (there) who was 4 feet, 2 inches ... we’re going through and ... Feral’s going, “if this was me, I would put somebody right there.” She steps forward out of what looks a frieze on the wall, wearing a bunny mask and costume like the people painted on the wall, and she said ‘We did Feral,’ (high voice) and he almost climbed up me.
What scares you?
Clowns.
What are your Halloween traditions?
This is our tradition. He and I met on Halloween. We consider it our anniversary.
What's your favorite Halloween candy?
I’m one of those nerdy kids who likes popcorn balls and candy corn, (laughs) but anything chocolate — I will attack you for it.
What is your character?
This year's theme is phobias. I am doing a spider person, because if you want to watch people climb up each other, spiders are the way to go.
What's the best thing about this job?
When I have to take off my costume and help people up off the floor (because they're so scared), those are the best nights for me because I feel like I’ve done my job.
What skills does it require?
One that doesn’t get talked about enough is being able to read the people who come through. ... (When kids are in a group) our masks come off and everyone says ‘Happy Halloween.’ It’s different from coming in with a group of cynical teenagers who we desperately want to make cry. ... It’s knowing how much to scare people and when to just let it pass.
What's it like wearing the costume?
It’s hot. It’s sweaty. By the end of the night I’ve probably lost 2 pounds and my hair looks like somebody’s dragged me through a mudhole backward, but it’s worth it.
How long does it take to get in costume?
This year longer than usual because it's a full suit — 20 to 30 minutes.
What would you be doing weekends if you weren't here?
I'm teaching myself five languages and I have a serious Kindle addiction, so probably sitting in my apartment.
EVIL SCARECROW
Where: Bernie Baxter's Traveling Sideshow
Name: Feral Hoffman, 44
Main job: Writer, film and theater student at UNO
On a scale of 1 to 10, where is Halloween on your list of favorite holidays?
It is the top. It is the only one I celebrate.
Are you a haunted house fan?
I’ve been doing houses since before I graduated high school, and that includes construction, acting, pretty much everything.
What did you like about it?
I like scaring people. ... And sometimes kids are amazing. Three years ago a little girl came up afterward trembling. Her mom's holding her hand and said, "go ahead, ask him." She said "there’s a monster under my bed and you’re scarier than he is. I’m taking you home to get rid of him."
Did you do it?
I couldn’t. I had to work.
What scares you?
Public speak. I’m trying to overcome that.
What are your Halloween traditions?
Working at a haunt, which I’ve done pretty much my entire adult life. And celebrating my wedding anniversary with my wife.
Favorite Halloween candy?
I’m diabetic, so I don’t get to have much in the way of candy, but Twizzlers really.
What is your job at haunted house?
I am a front-of-house worker. My job is to terrify people in the line, get them worked up to a heightened sense of awareness so that anything that goes on inside is even more terrifying.
What do you do to scare people?
A lot of it has to do with my size and that I can stand incredibly still. With this costume, a lot of it’s going to be pretending to be an ornament, an actual scarecrow. (Using) gliding steps followed by quick movement; contrast in voice. It's all about interaction. I have the ability to move really quickly and really quietly, especially for my size, so they’ll see me, turn away and make a nervous joke with their friend. I’ll sneak up right behind them and say something in their ear.
What’s it like wear costume?
Hot, they’re always hot. This one (a scarecrow with big, bloody teeth) only took about six hours to put together; most take from 20 to 200 hours.
Scariest thing in the house?
These folks (at Bernie Baxter's Traveling Sideshow) know how to scare people. It’s not just one thing; it’s the entire experience. They know how to hide scares and do distraction; they know how to misdirect. They know how to create a creepy soundscape and light it well, so it’s literally everything.
What would you be doing on weekends if you weren't here?
Homework and art.
SCOUT ISLAND SCREAM PARK
What: A Halloween festival with haunted house, two haunted trails, carnival rides, games, a kids' area and more, presented by The Mortuary haunted house and City Park.
Where: City Park's Scout Island. Use the entrance on Marconi Drive and Harrison Avenue.
When: Oct. 25-31 and Nov. 2-3. Hours vary.
Tickets: $15 general admission (some attractions require separate admission); all access pass, $49; express all access pass, $79. Free parking.
More info: scoutislandscreampark.com.
BERNIE BAXTER'S TRAVELING SIDESHOW
What: A well-known neighborhood haunted house since 2005
Where: 44 Vivian Court in New Orleans
When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 26-7 and 31
Cost: Free, donations welcome. Go to berniebaxter.com for more information.