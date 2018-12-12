The Shuck Cancer fundraiser for the American Cancer Society on Nov. 15 drew more than 650 people to the block outside Superior Seafood on Napoleon Avenue in New Orleans. The block party raised more than $115,000 for the society. Guests enjoyed 20 different types of oysters sourced locally and from across the country, as well as 35 wine offerings and several types of craft beers.
Shuck Cancer was the inaugural event of the Junior Executive Board of the American Cancer Society. The event committee included 50 young professionals as well as 20 “shuckers,” who committed to fundraising $2,500 each. Dentist Gabrielle Richard raised $12,417 and was named Shucker of the Year. She won a Caribbean beach vacation package, and Superior Seafood will feature a cocktail of her own creation on its menu for a year.