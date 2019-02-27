The Academy of Our Lady has a Service Week tradition that takes place during the last week of January, in celebration of St. John Bosco's feast day and Catholic Schools Week.
Each day during the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 1, a different grade level visited service sites including New Orleans City Park, Magnolia Community Services, Wynhoven Healthcare Center, Arc of Greater New Orleans, Our Lady of Prompt Succor School, Youth Rebuilding New Orleans, Love in Action, Crossroads Louisiana, Café Hope, Our Lady of Wisdom Healthcare Center, Second Harvest Food Bank and the New Orleans Mission.
Back on campus, students attended presentations from guest speakers offering insights into the Service Week themes of "AOL Waters Seeds of Compassion and Friendship."