A row of official state voting machines was recently delivered to Warren Easton High School in New Orleans. The candidate names programmed onto the ballot by the Secretary of State’s Office, however, didn’t include well-known ones such as Steve Scalise or Cedric Richmond, or any of the other Louisianians seeking seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nor those for secretary of state. Nor those of the other candidates for local offices to be decided Nov. 6.
The ballot instead listed the roster of candidates for Easton’s homecoming court and for Mr. and Miss Easton.
But wait: Before you write off the exercise as focused on football, fun and teenage rites of passage, there’s more you should know. And I hope you’ll find it as heartening for the future as I did.
The presence of the same type of machines that will be used in the general election gave some gravitas to the homecoming vote. But all the hoopla of the assembly before it, featuring Easton board members, Orleans Parish schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis and voting advocate Walter Goodman, focused on the power of voting in real-life elections. No apathy allowed.
“It’s more than homecoming,” student body president Jared Shelton told an auditorium full of seniors. “It’s an exercise our ancestors fought to experience. It’s no different than using the same machines in November to choose who will represent us in New Orleans.
“Change starts with us.”
That’s an important lesson that Principal Melvin Jackson says Easton has been teaching in a number of ways.
One of them is revising the typical sequence of classes so that civics, the study of citizens’ rights and duties and how the government works, is taught to seniors rather underclassmen. The idea, put into practice about four years ago, is that the seniors learn the lessons when they are relevant, as about 130 of Easton’s approximately 250 seniors will be eligible to vote in November.
That “makes it as applicable to students as possible. If they have a buy-in, they are open to learning,” he said.
Another way that Easton helps foster better citizens is the inclusion of a social justice segment as part of the English curriculum. Assistant Principal Lauren LeDuff says it is rooted in current events, but discussions circle back to add historical context as well.
“Kids have the floor. There’s an issue in front of them, and they have facts,” LeDuff said. “They discuss it and then relate it to the past. There might be the back story of Emmett Till (lynched in 1955) or Medgar Evers (assassinated in 1963).”
Do the conversations ever break down into name-calling, falsehoods and deflection, like those of current-day politics?
There’s an emphasis, LeDuff said, on intelligent, civil discourse.
“These kinds of conversation take place all the time, so kids are used to it,” she said.
Senior Da’mahari London appreciates learning the principle of polite debate.
“It will get you a long way nowadays,” he told me. “You have got to be respectful. They preach that.”
Social media enters into the social justice classes as well. “We might pull tweets on both sides of an issue. Some might be random. Some might have factual errors,” LeDuff said, but the students use critical thinking skills to analyze them and then make their own decisions on the topics at hand.
That’s a skill that should serve them well as adults and responsible citizens.
Easton is fully on board with helping the students exercise their right to vote. During the assembly, teacher Cheyra Jenkins noted that the school always makes sure its seniors are registered. Members of Links Inc. were on hand to assist that day.
London won’t turn 18 until February, so he won’t be voting in November. But after that, he said, “I’m going to vote in every election.”
Goodman offered the would-be voters some bottom-line instruction. “Know who you are voting for,” he said. “Look at the platform that they stand for and the platform they stand against.
“Voting is a right, not a privilege. Your grandparents didn’t have it this easy.”
As all the talk of voting waned, I asked Student Council president Shelton what his foray into politics has taught him.
He said he “hears ideas and says ‘How can I help one group without hindering another?’ It shows how you have to keep everyone in mind.”
That a concept I hope he carries with him for a long, long time.