Confetti Kids on parade Feb 27, 2019 - 1:21 pm

Henry Dudgeon, 4, rides his bike in the parade. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO

The Martin Behrman Charter School band plays in the streets of Algiers Point. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO

Olga Ivanidi turns out in a colorful costume. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO

Helen Bautsch, 10, performs with the Real Housewives of Algiers Point Pleasure Club. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO

The Real Housewives of Algiers Point Pleasure Club dances by the well-known Old Point Bar. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO

Jackson Jones, 3, watches the other kids after participating in the parade on his pirate ship float. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO

The Krewe of Confetti Kids Mardi Gras Parade rolled Feb. 16, bringing together families from the Algiers Point neighborhood for fun and camaraderie.

Tags Confetti Kids