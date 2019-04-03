Outside, it was a bitingly cold day, but inside Bonella A. St. Ville Elementary in Harvey, a swarm of honeybees (aka Mrs. Pearley’s second-graders) were making like spring, flitting from flower to flower in choreography designed to mimic the process of pollination.
It was a sweet idea, mixing dance with a science lesson. The assignment got the class of about 18 young wanna-bees out of their desks and using their imaginations, their bodies and their newfound knowledge. A grant through Young Audiences is helping St. Ville and five other Jefferson Parish public schools bring in the arts not just as enrichment, but as part of core-subject instruction.
Young Audiences is the nation's largest arts-in-education learning network, serving more than 5 million children and youth each year in more than 7,000 schools and community centers across the country, according to its website.
Young Audiences of Louisiana recently announced a four-year grant of $2.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education that will put teachers in Clancy-Maggiore Elementary School for the Arts, Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts, St. Ville Elementary, John J. Audubon Elementary, G.T. Woods Elementary and Vic A. Pitre Elementary. The initiative will serve 2,620 pre-K to fifth-grade students and 211 classroom teachers, the school district said.
The grant was awarded to Young Audiences of Louisiana to create an arts-integrated educational model that advances student achievement. It will fund the hiring of three teaching artists and three arts-integration coordinators, each of whom will work in two schools, said Jenny James, director of education and programs for Young Audiences Louisiana.
BACK AT ST. VILLE, in teacher Brittney Pearley’s classroom, arts integration specialist Ja'nese Brooks-Galathe, known around campus as Momma J, begins by reviewing the lesson on bees and pollination that students previously read.
“A bee flies to a flower and gets pollen on them and takes it to another,” explains student Carmello Stevenson.
“Pollination is important. (Without it) there would still be some food but the plants would be weaker,” adds student Jessica Chaing.
The lesson is considered cross-curricular because it includes reading comprehension, science and dance.
YOUNG AUDIENCES has been in New Orleans since 1962. “Back then, we presented performances in schools. That was the mission, so students regardless of ability to pay could experience the arts,” James said. “We still do that, but the work we do spans much deeper as well. We are a full-service arts and education organization. We provide professional development and artists in residence to work side-by-side with classroom teachers.
“We provide arts integration expertise for schools so students can have that learning experience we know is effective without the schools having that expense. We can provide that for them.”
There are after-school and summer programs as well, James added. (See www.ya4la.org/ for more details.) Free toddler to early childhood programs take place at eight area museums. Families take part and go home with information on how parents can repeat the activities with their children.
Through a different board, Young Audiences also has a charter K-8 school in Gretna and is opening a high school there next year; it has been awarded a charter in Orleans Parish but has not yet opened a school.
BACK AT ST. VILLE, the kids’ bee choreography isn’t just random wiggling — or at least most of it isn’t. They have studied the elements of dance: tempo, rhythm, space, level and duration. Brooks reviews those elements and reminds the kids to use them all in their bee dance.
Classroom teacher Pearley’s role is to portray the flower. (A class vote makes her a rose.) Brooks models moving around her like a bee to giggles from the kids. Brooks sucks nectar, arms folded at her elbows, flapping like wings.
“Are you going to do exactly what I did?” she asks after the demo.
“Noooo!” the students reply in unison.
“You use your own creative minds,” Brooks tells them.
WHILE EFFECTS OF THE GRANT will start to be felt at the other schools next year, Young Audiences already in its fourth year working with St. Ville. The latest grant will expand the program there from younger children, like Pearley’s class, to all grades at the K-through-fifth school.
A recent evaluation of the Young Audiences program, conducted through Loyola University's Institute for Quality and Equity in Education, shows that at four Jefferson Parish schools where it operates, "Fourth graders ... scored significantly better than comparison schools in English Language Arts. The fourth-grade students who took the LEAP test this year have been exposed to arts-integrated lessons for two to three years."
It also says that in the project's previous year, there seemed to be a trend toward fifth-graders' test scores improving as compared to other schools. "The fourth graders’ test scores in this year’s program may be showing the accumulated effects of having been exposed to the arts-integrated curriculum for multiple years," it said.
James also has received anecdotal reports that student behavior has improved at St. Ville since the advent of the arts classes, she said.
BACK AT ST. VILLE, Brooks and Pearley divide the students into groups for their bee performances. Now they are learning more than science, reading and dance. They are learning teamwork and respect, both valuable life skills.
“Are we arguing in a group?” Brooks asks. “We work together. We talk nice and listen. Put everybody’s ideas together. Got me?”
“Got you,” the kids respond.
About 10 minutes later, the groups are ready to show their work. Each makes an introduction.
“Nice to meet you. My name is Jessica, and I’m going to be a honey bee. I’ll use my legs to pollinate and use both teachers as flowers.”
In another group, one girl is too shy to say her name and role, so she whispers the information to Brooks, who repeats it aloud.
Kids walk around Pearley (the rose) slowly flapping arms and changing their heights, moving slowly and now faster to the music.
One group has two flowers and two bees, who, in a model of cooperation, have agreed to switch roles at some point during the exercise.
At the end, Brooks asks what they liked about the dance.
“I liked that we all had fun and we learned. And we also learned fast and slow. Mostly we had fun,” one student says.
That’s good, Brooks explains, but there’s also a multiple-choice assessment for the kids to fill out. “It’s important that you learned the science behind it,” she says.