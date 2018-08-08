UNO ANNOUNCES INSTANT ADMIT: The University of New Orleans announced an instant admit program for graduates of Orleans Parish public schools. Students must have a 2.5 GPA or greater, score at least 19 in math and 18 in English on the ACT, and submit an application for admission (no application fee is required for students in metro New Orleans). For information, visit uno.edu.
TULANE ATHLETE NOMINATED: Wide receiver Brian Newman is a nominee for the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for making an impact on his community through volunteering. He is one of 169 college football players from across the country tapped for their good works off the field. Newman is noted for working with the local Special Olympics and with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, and intends to donate his bone marrow soon to help save the life of a critically ill patient through the Be The Match program. A final roster of 22 award recipients — 11 from NCAA football bowl subdivision; and 11 from the championship subdivision, divisions II and III, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (and one honorary head coach) — will be unveiled in September.
DELGADO OPENS AVONDALE LOCATION: Delgado Community College will open the Delgado River City Site and Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center at Churchill Technology and Business Park in Avondale on Aug. 18 with the start of classes for the fall semester. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the site, 709 Churchill Parkway. The new campus will accommodate training programs to support commerce along the Mississippi River. Prospective students may visit www.dcc.edu for information or to apply and register online. Call (504) 671-5012 for Delgado admissions or (504) 342-3400 for Delgado River City information.
DELGADO AEROSPACE PROGRAM RECEIVES GRANT: Delgado Community College's Louisiana Aerospace Catalyst Experiences for Students program has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the NASA-sponsored Louisiana Space Grant Consortium. The program boosts student interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers, and in continuing their education in STEM majors at four-year institutions. For information, visit www.dcc.edu/student-services/affairs/fab-lab.aspx.
PROFESSOR RECEIVES NATIONAL AWARD: Anne LaVance, of Chalmette, director of the Delgado Community College Pharmacy Technician Program, received the Technician Educators Award at the 2018 Pharmacy Technician Educators Council conference in Indianapolis. LaVance has served in various leadership roles on the council's executive board. She has been Delgado's program director since 2004 and earned the rank of professor.