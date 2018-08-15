EREAVEMENT MASS: The St. Christopher the Martyr Catholic Church's Bereavement and Support Group Ministry recently held its annual memorial Mass. Those attending included Joe Matherne, Jo Ann Matherne, the Rev. Frank Candalisa, Gail Giardina, Joel Vaughan, Anne Madding and Sue Kirsch. In the second row were Deacon Philip McManamon, the Rev. Raymond Igbogidi, Dianne Vasquez, Pat Gonsoulin, Elward Whitfield, Bob Rauch and Ray Schmitt.
CATHOLICS RETURNING HOME: A six-week series intended to give inactive Catholics an understanding of today’s church begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, in the parish center of St. Edward the Confessor Church, 4921 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie. It continues through Sept. 20. For more information, call (504) 888-0703.
SOUL FOOD: Organized by nonprofit Be Well-Come Together, Soul Food gathers the community to share a meal, build friendships, offer support, share concerns and pray. The next meeting is 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey. The group meets every third Sunday. RSVP for dinner at (504) 368-2525 or email bewellcometogether@gmail.com.
RELIGIOUS EDUCATION CLASSES: Registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 20, for Christ the King Church in Terrytown's Catholic education classes to begin Sept. 8 for children in first through eighth grades who do not attend a Catholic school. Courses are held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Registration packets are available at the church, 535 Deerfield Road, (504) 361-1500, or via email at releduckt@bellsouth.net.
FRESH FIRE: Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans will present Fresh Fire 2018, a program of refreshment and empowerment in the Holy Spirit, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in the St. Benilde cafeteria, 1901 Division St., Metairie. Speakers will include Al Mansfield, Patti Mansfield and Johnny Bertucci. Music will be provided by Jamie Diliberto and Tongues of Fire. Registration is $30, or $10 for people ages 18-30, and includes lunch. To register, visit www.ccrno.org by noon Aug. 22. For information, call (504) 828-1368.
MEN'S MONTH AT MT. SINAI BAPTIST CHURCH: A series of events aimed at the men of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1249 LeBouef St., New Orleans, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, with a prayer breakfast. The Male Chorus will sing at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, and is inviting all male choir members to join for the service. The annual Men's Conference will be held at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 27-31 with presenters each night. For more information, contact Kelvin Dorsey at (504) 248-6066 or (504) 344-4199.
THE HOPE OF ISRAEL: Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel), a Messianic women's group sponsored by CJF Ministries, meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month on the second floor of the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. The next meeting will be Sept. 2. There will be a 15-minute Israeli folk dance workshop at 4:15 p.m. For information, or to RSVP, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or michelleb@cjfm.org.
ALPHA IN A CATHOLIC CONTEXT: A 12-week series of video presentations and discussions aimed at bringing people into a closer relationship with Jesus will be held Sept. 4 through Nov. 20 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1900 Greenwood Drive, LaPlace. The free course, Alpha in a Catholic Context, is co-sponsored by St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in LaPlace and St. Peter Catholic Church in Reserve, and is open to people of all faiths ages 13 or older. To register, email Mark Williams at markw24@aol.com with the word "Alpha" in the subject line.