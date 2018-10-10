Zachary Jordan, of Boy Scout Troop 48, chartered by St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Uptown New Orleans, received his Eagle Scout award, the highest award in Boy Scouting, on Aug. 27.
After Cub Scouts, Jordan joined Troop 48 in 2011 and has been an active member since. He has canoed the Buffalo River and camped on the shores of Port St. Joe. He served as senior patrol leader from August 2017 until his 18th birthday in May . His service project was to repaint the curbs and handicap access points at the Magnolia School in Jefferson.