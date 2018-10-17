FESTIVALS
ANDOUILLE FESTIVAL: Dozens of entertainers and food and craft vendors will participate in the Andouille Festival on Oct. 19-21 at the Thomas F. Daley Memorial Park, 2900 U.S. 51, LaPlace. Performers include the Bucktown All-Stars, Mojeaux, 90 Degrees West and Keith Frank and the Souileau Zydeco Band. See complete listings at andouillefestival.com.
VIOLET OYSTER FESTIVAL: Grilled oysters and other dishes featuring the bivalve are the spotlighted items at the annual festival, which also offers live music, carnival rides and games. Free admission. Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2621 Colonial Drive, Violet. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. olol-church.com.
COUNTRY SMOOTH MUSIC FESTIVAL: This two-day festival features performers Justin Moore, Hunter Hayes and more than 25 national and regional acts, plus go-karts. $60-$110. NOLA Motorsports Park, 11075 Nicolle Blvd., Avondale. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. countrysmoothfest.com.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
ARCHIVE TOURS: During Archives Month, the Notarial Archives Research Center at the Clerk of Civil District Court, 1340 Poydras St., Suite 360, New Orleans, will offer tours at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 23 and 30; Wednesday, Oct. 17; and Thursday, Oct. 25. A seminar will be held on Title Chain at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. Registration is required. Email civilclerkresearchctr@orleanscdc.com or call (504) 407-0106.
MAUMUS CENTER PLANETARIUM: The dome show "Dynamic Earth" will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Maumus Center Planetarium of the St. Bernard Parish School District, 721 Friscoville Ave., Arabi. This animated presentation is recommended for children ages 4-12. Tickets can be purchased at the door; to reserve a ticket, call (504) 301-0239. Tickets are $5 for children ages 4-12 and $10 for adults. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Planetarium doors close at the times listed, and attendees will not be admitted after the show begins.
’TIT REX AUCTION: The Krewe of ’tit Rex will hold a Show Float Auction Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Mag's 940, 940 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. The shoebox-sized floats from the krewe's annual street processions, as well as art and more, will be auctioned by members John Calhoun and his band, the Auctioneers. A $5 donation is requested. For information, visit titrexparade.com.
READING CARNIVAL: Children age 5 and under are invited to R.K. Smith Middle School, 281 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, for the St. Charles Parish school district's Preschool Reading Carnival. The event is designed to build literacy awareness with activities and storytelling. Mother Goose will be on hand, as well as representatives from the health clinic, Fire Department, public library, Sheriff's Office and Early Steps. Children are encouraged to costume.
BIG BOOK SALE: Friends of Jefferson Public Library will hold its Big Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18-21, at the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. More than 65,000 items, from books to DVDs, CDs, music and records, will be available. For information, call (504) 455-2665 or email friendsjpl@yahoo.com.
ST. CATHERINE FAIR: The St. Catherine of Sienna Parish Fair will be held Oct. 19-21 at 400 Codifer Blvd., Metairie. The fair, featuring food, live music, fun and more, will be 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit scsgators.org.
BACK TO THE RIVER CONCERT: Big Al and the Heavyweights will be the featured musicians at Gretna's Back to the River Fall Concert at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Gretna Amphitheater, Huey P. Long Avenue at the Mississippi River. The final concert, Oct. 26, will feature Rockin' Dopsie Jr. Food and craft vendors are also on hand. For information, call (504) 361-7748.
COMMUNITY STEM FEST: The Pelicans, the Saints and more than 60 community partners will host STEM Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, on the floor of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive. The event will feature hands-on science, technology, engineering and math exploration stations, activities and experiments, interactive demonstrations, performances, Pelicans and Saints activities, and more. Tickets, $12, include admission to the fest as well as a Pelicans game during the 2018-19 season. Tickets at the door are $15. Free parking will be available at the Superdome in Garage 2. For tickets and information, call (504) 593-4748 or visit pelicansgroups.com/stemfest.
RESOURCES EVENT AT DILLARD: A Housing, Health and Community Resources Fair will be held at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Dillard University's Professional Schools Building, 2601 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans. The free fair features more than 70 exhibitors, workshops, wellness screenings, plus information on grants, credit scores and notary service. For more information, visit dillard.edu.
PORTAGE BIKE ROLL: On Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 20 to Nov. 18, the Historic New Orleans Collection will be offering free bicycle tours as a part of the upcoming exhibition "Art of the City — Postmodern to Post-Katrina." The 6-mile trips highlight public art along the Esplanade corridor from the Marigny through Treme, to City Park and back to the collection at 533 Royal St. Tours are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., excluding Oct. 27-28. The 1 p.m. Nov. 11 tour is by bus. Reservations are required; go to abicyclenameddesire@gmail.com or call (504) 345-8966.
FALL GARDEN SHOW: Jefferson Beautification Inc. will hold a fall garden show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at LaSalle Park, 6600 Airline Drive, Metairie. Master Gardener presentations will include “Raising Backyard Chickens” by Linda Vinsanau at 11 a.m. and “Tool Talk” by Roger Svoboda at 1 p.m. Admission is free; food trucks will be on-site. For information, call (504) 737-7583.
HOME TOURS: The New Orleans Architecture Foundation offers a self-guided tour of seven homes in the Uptown and Audubon areas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. The homes are at 7037 Chestnut St., 201 Audubon St., 221 Walnut St., 452 Audubon St. 479 Audubon St., 485 Audubon St. and 7515 St. Charles Ave. The tour headquarters is at Audubon Charter School, 428 Broadway St. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of. For information and to reserve a spot online, visit noaf.org/events/2018hometour.
GRETNA DRIVE-IN: "The Little Mermaid" will be the movie at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Gretna Amphitheater, Huey P. Long Avenue at the Mississippi River. The final movie, just in time for Halloween, will be "Hocus Pocus" on Oct. 27. Food and craft vendors are also on hand. For information, call (504) 361-7748.
GHOSTLY GALLIVANT: The Friends of the Cabildo will present Ghostly Gallivant tours Oct. 20-21, beginning at the 1850 House Museum Store, 523 St. Ann St., New Orleans. The 90-minute tours will begin every 30 minutes from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors will walk through courtyards and hear tales of terrors including the New Orleans Axeman, Voodoo priestess Marie Laveau and the Cajun loup-garou. Tickets are $25 and $15 for seniors 62 and older and students up to age 22. For tickets, visit friendsofthecabildo.org. A Ghostly Gallivant online auction is underway through Nov. 1 at 32auctions.com.
WOMEN OF THE YEAR LUNCHEON: The New Orleans Business and Professional Women's Club will recognize state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson at a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the UNO Center's Innsbruck Suite, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Tickets are $50 advance, $55 at the door. To purchase, call (504) 202-4754.
SWAMP SCIENCE FEST: Learn from a frog, check waterway health, track bird migrations and enjoy hands-on activities, walks and talks with local nature and science organizations. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Barataria Preserve of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero (near Crown Point). Call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10, or visit nps.gov/jela.
TOUR DE JEFFERSON AND LIVEWELL FEST: Jefferson chamber will host a family-friendly biking adventure and festival to raise awareness of quality-of-life amenities, recreational venues and the Jefferson Parish bicycle master plan beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Ave., Metairie. Riders can choose their routes depending on length. A fun run and walk begins at 9 a.m., with the fest starting at 10 a.m. with food, live music and a marketplace. For information, visit tourdejefferson.org or call (504) 835-3880.
CRESCENT CITY CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL: Seven days of chamber music are in store for New Orleans Oct. 22-28 for the Crescent City Chamber Music Festival. Five public concerts will be held at various locations around the city, plus concerts at more than 26 schools, churches, nursing homes and helping agencies in the area. For more information, visit crescentcitychambermusic.com.
HAT SALE AND KICKOFF: The St. Catherine's Day Hat Parade will commence its season with a hat sale fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at Pearl Wine Bar, in the American Can Co., 3700 Orleans Ave., New Orleans. Inspired by the Parisian parade, the Nov. 18 street procession celebrates the feast day of the patron saint of milliners, single women and anyone who works with a wheel. For information, visit hatnola.com or (440) 503-6951.
MEDICARE FOR ALL SPEAKING TOUR: Michael Lightly, a fellow at the Sanders Institute and leader in the Healthy California single-payer campaign, will speak on the universal health care system at at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Musicians Union Hall, 2555 Ursulines St. The meeting is hosted by the Democratic Socialists of America. For more information, contact healthcare@dsanewolreans.org.
WEISS AWARD RECIPIENTS: The New Orleans Council for Community and Justice recently announced the recipients for its 61st annual Weiss Award, including Mayor LaToya Cantrell; Franklin Avenue Baptist Church Pastor Fred Luter Jr.; Leopold Sher; U.S. District Judge Jay Christopher Zaine; the Pro Bono Publico Foundation; and the Rhodes Family. The awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyala Ave. Tickets start at $350. For more information, visit noccj.org/tickets.
FINANCIAL PLANNING WORKSHOP: "Mine, Yours and Ours" is an AARP Louisiana workshop slated at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Dryades Public Market, 1307 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The interactive workshop is geared to individuals, couples and blended families, providing practical tools and hands-on activities to help financially plan for transitions. Topics covered by the panel of financial planners include:
- Merging two incomes and two family financial plans
- Handling college funds when combining children from different marriages
- Estate planning options when adult children from previous marriages and younger children are involved
- Strategies using life insurance and trusts that can help ensure beneficiaries are identified and assets are distributed accordingly.
Advanced registration is required. RSVP at aarp.cvent.com/financialplanning-Oct30 or (844) 418-2281.
ADDICTION PRESENTATION: "Treating Addictions — Progress and Recommendations" will be the subject of a special presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. J. Alexander Wierman will discuss the history, types of treatment, therapies, support groups, new approaches and cultural considerations. For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or visit jplibrary.net.
OKTOBERFEST ON THE WEST BANK: Trinity Lutheran Church on Algiers Point will host two days of Oktoberfest fun from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 27-28, at the church on the corner of Eliza and Olivier streets. Included in the festivities will be authentic German food, beer, wine and live music. For information, call (504) 368-0411.
FAMILY DAY: The Metropolitan Human Services District will hold a Family Day event with live entertainment, food and family fun at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Arabi. The Metropolitan Human Services District serves residents of Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes dealing with mental illness, addiction, or physical or mental disabilities, who are uninsured or eligible for Medicaid. For information, visit mhsdla.org.
BAT SEMINAR: Get to know Barataria’s bats at the Creatures of the Night Bat Program at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Barataria Preserve of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero (near Crown Point). Craig Hood, of Loyola University, will speak, with a children’s bat craft available during talk. Then, there will be bat-spotting with special bat detection equipment. Free, but reservations are required. Call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10, or nps.gov/jela.
1815 ALIVE: Gunnery skills from the early 1800s will be the topic and demonstrations at the Chalmette Battlefield of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway. Join the Baratarian cannon crew for demonstrations, and discussions of skills and strategies during the Battle of New Orleans era from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Call (504) 281-0510 or visit nps.gov/jela.
Meetings
GOP WOMEN TO HEAR CANDIDATES: The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish will hear candidates for secretary of state at its next meeting at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Andrea's Restaurant, 3100 19th St., Metairie. Tickets are $30 and up. For reservations and information, contact (504) 919-2101 or email carolyn504@yahoo.com.
DUTCH OVEN SOCIETY: Bayou Segnette State Park, Pavilion 4, will be the setting for the next gathering of the Dutch Oven Society from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 20, at 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Those interested in learning to cook or enjoy outdoor eating are invited. Donations are accepted and park entry fees apply. For information, call (504) 756-1853.
ALGIERS KIWANIS: Tammy Swindle, executive director of the Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans, will be the guest speaker at the 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Algiers at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place. Guests are welcome. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
NEWCOMERS' MEET AND GREET: The Newcomers' Club of New Orleans will host a membership drive meet and greet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Keller Williams Realty, 3197 Richland Ave., Metairie. The women's gathering is a chance to get information on the group and meet other newcomers. Space is limited and reservations requested. Call (504) 356-3352.
ALGIERS FIRE HISTORY: The Great Fire of Oct. 20, 1895, will be the subject of a presentation at the Algiers Historical Society's meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive. Kevin Herridge, a co-founder and board members for the group, will discuss the history of the Algiers Fire Department and the fire. The meetings are free an open to the public. For more information, visit algiershistoricalsociety.org.
Reunions
GRACE KING: Members of the 800-plus graduating class of 1978 are planning a reunion at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Rock ’N' Bowl, 3016 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $45 per person. Pay by check to Antonia Tarto, 5686 SE Schooner Oaks Way, Stuart, FL 34997, or via Paypal to antonia.tarto@gmail.com. For information, call (678) 396-4487 or (504) 250-6494.
Benefits
CANCER BRUNCH: The Omicron Lambda Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will host On the Heals of Hope, a Champagne brunch, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Ivy Cafe in the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave. The event features a stroll by survivors and current patients, with live entertainment. Tickets are $65. For tickets and information, visit omicronlambdaomega.org
NATIONAL SHRINE BENEFIT: Brian Kilmeade, a Fox News anchor and best-selling author, will sign his book, "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans — The Battle That Shaped America's Destiny" at a fundraiser for the National Shrine of Our Lady of Prompt Succor at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the home of Frank and Paulette Stewart. Admission includes a copy of the book to be signed. The shrine is located at Ursuline Academy. Tickets are $100-$125 and are available at shrineofourladyofpromptsuccor.com or by calling (504) 473-6750.
100 BLACK MEN GALA: The 100 Renaissance Gala will celebrate contributions to local culture by the 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Jung Hotel & Residences, 1500 Canal St., New Orleans. Seven honorees will be recognized, plus dinner and entertainment. For tickets and information, see 100blackmennola.org.
JULIETTE LOW LEADERSHIP LUNCHEON: The Girl Scouts Louisiana East will host a luncheon named for their founder Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Audubon Tea Room, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Proceeds from the event fund programming, uniforms, events, camp and travel for underserved Girl Scouts across the region. Honored with awards will be New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno, Outstanding Woman; Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman, Outstanding Man; Shell, Outstanding Business/Foundation; 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans, Outstanding Business/Educators; and Jacquelyn S. Daniels, the Minnie Finley Award. A reception starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $100 before Oct. 15, $125 after. For tickets, see gsle.org/leadershipluncheon. For more information, call (504) 355-5871 or email jpollard@gsle.org.
KINGSLEY HOUSE: "A Night With Leah Chase" will be the theme at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, when the famed restaurateur hosts a special dinner to benefit Kingsley House at Dooky Chase, 2301 Orleans Ave., New Orleans. The dinner, designed by Chase, will include appetizers and cocktails plus the meal. Tickets are $150 for dinner, $250 to include cocktail hour. For more information, call (504) 523-6221, ext. 196, or visit kingsleyhouse.org.