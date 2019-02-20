The sixth- and seventh-grade soccer team from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans is the champion of the Silver Division of the New Orleans Athletic League. In the front row, from left, are Maria English, Bryce Couvillon, Eliza Capella, Olivia Laudumiey, Eileen Igoe, Katherine Benton and Emery Nolan. In the second row are coach Emilie Montgomery, Charlotte Bush, Camille Dalton, Anabelle Adams, Grace Trelo, Taylor Robert, Bradlee Gross, Violet Miles, Mary Aliene Lunn, Marigny Gill and coach Caroline Avegno. Ava Arch is also a member of the team.