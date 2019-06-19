The top scholars of the Class of 2019 at Lusher Charter School in New Orleans are Grace Cajski, George Carlson, Amaris Lewis, Tappan O'Reilly and Adam Poche.
The speaker at the commencement exercises May 23 at Tulane's McAlister Auditorium was New Orleans native Maurice Carlos Ruffin, author of "We Cast a Shadow."
Cajski, the daughter of Van Tran and Michael Cajski, will be attending Yale University.
Carlson, the son of Elizabeth and Clyde Carlson, will be attending Beloit College.
Lewis, the daughter of Valerie Lewis, will be attending Stanford University.
O'Reilly, the daughter of Rebecca and Brian O’Reilly, will be attending the University of Virginia.
Poche, the son of Georgia Flynn and Chris Poche, will be attending George Washington University.
The members of the Lusher Charter School Class of 2019 are:
Jack Adamo, Lucia Alday-Jover, Cassidy Avery, Noah Balbon, Max Barron, Davin Barthelemy, Sara Beaulieu, Ryan Becnel, Blaise Bennett, Corey Bivens, Mario Borrillo, Gordon Boudouin, Chad Britton, Abby Buchholz, Benjamin Burstain, Evelyn Burvant, Jorren Butler, Grace Cajski, George Carlson, Harry Carlson,
Mikia Carter, Sarah Castrillo, Chloé Cazayoux, Reedy Clark, Zara Clark, Abigail Collins, Dorothy-Rui Corrigan, Kimani Coye, Romina De la Puente Martinez, Nicholas deBlanc, Nova Duffee, Camden Dyer, Noah Eitmann, Izabel Fazekas, Jordan Fields, Samuel Flemington, Amari Francis, Nicole Frazier, Cecile Fuselier, Lucia Garcia,
John Garrett, Nathan Giordano, Ava Gisleson, Ja'Wuan Gordon, Joshua Green, Mychele Griffin, Cooper Gros, Hayes Guillot, Nolan Hall, Miles Hamilton, Tamera Hamilton, Mya Haywood, Kiya Henderson, Gilgamesh Homan, Danae Hunter, Caleb Jackson, Myles Johnson, Natalie Johnson, Vivienne Johnson, Caitlin Kennedy,
Samantha King, James Kinney, Ian Kirsch, Gabriel Kohn, Mitra Kubilay, James Lamy, Bryce Langford, Rachel Laufer, Carl LeBoeuf, Amaris Lewis, Marcus Lewis, Raven Little, Erin London, Ian Lott, Corey Madison, Sommer Madison, Jaelynn Maldonado, Danielle Marine, Jazmine Marsalis, Gabriel Martinez,
Gabrielle Marullo, Leah McClendon, Kierra' McDowell, Anthony Menjivar, Celeste Mercadel, Sholly Miller, Giovanni Montrel, Jonathan Myers, Cassandra Nelson, Mayela Norwood, Sisson O'Reilly, Tappan O'Reilly, Emily Osborne, Hannah Otis, Rohan Padmakumar, Autumn Palmer, Finn Phayer, Emily Phelps, Adam Poche, Kala Poon,
Annabel Powers, Kelsey Price, Luke Pruett, Sophia Rahman, Kaysie Ratliff, Eleanore Reginelli, Destini Renard, Moses Richter, Lila Rigamer, Chloe Roberts, Georgia Roberts, Nina Rollins, John Rose, Autumn Routt, Therese Rowe-Kadow,
Jamara Rowley, Claire Ryan, Robert Samuels, Nitzayah Schiller, Elise Schneider, Zachary Smith, Da'Sean Spencer, Samiya St. Julien, Anne Sternbergh, William Sternbergh, Emma Stroebel, Kathleen Sullivan, Della Tasker, Ivan Tasker, Jacob Tasker, Amira Thabatah,
Miles Tisserand, Gustavs Tobiss, Kaley Todd, Noelle Trotter, Ivan Tyler, Grace Walker, Adae'ze' Walton, Trevor Wang, Celina Watkins, Isabella Welsh, Henry Whittaker, Brionna Wilcher-Hudson, Elizabeth Woodfox, Kyndall Woods, Kelly Yu and Jihad Yusuf.