Members with birthdays in July, August and September celebrated recently with others in the Westside Community Senior Citizen Group at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Marrero. In the front row, from left, are Laverne Craig, Clara Lewis, Dorothy Jones, Sylvia Clofer, Elizabeth Baldwin and Lois Johnson. In the second row are Gloria Bridges, Edward Chopin, Mary Ann Boudreaux, Amanda Riley and group President Dimples Spears. Group Vice President Mamie Tross was also celebrating her birthday.