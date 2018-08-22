Thanks to three creative and cellphone-savvy moms, students at Rudolph Matas Elementary School in Metairie are a major step closer to enjoying the playground of their dreams.
After PTO mom Cherie Guggenheim brought news of a grant competition to the attention of PTO co-president Shelia Palmisano, Palmisano, Susan Mendez and Caitlin Pecoraro used their phones to create a two-minute video, set to inspirational music, and submitted it to the nationwide “Let’s Play Upgrade Your Play” contest. It was chosen from among hundreds of entries to win one of five $20,000 playground grants from KaBOOM! and Keurig Dr Pepper.
Their clever work illustrated why the school deserves a playground.
“Each year through the contest, we award $100,000 in grants to five community organizations who demonstrate through their compelling applications and videos that they need a great new place to play,” said Maggie Bahrmasel, the grants program manager for KaBOOM!
Rudolph Matas School offers four separate play areas, spread across 20 acres of land, but it lacks playground equipment, explained Palmisano, a PTO co-president. Palmisano attended Rudolph Matas from 1967 through 1971, and she has two grandchildren studying there.
Nearly 100 of the approximate 600 students in the school, which includes prekindergarten through eighth grade, are considered special needs and have some sort of physical disability. Most of them depend on wheelchairs.
The playground, as described in the PTO’s grant application, will cater to those students.
“The special-needs kids are always overlooked, and we felt that we needed to do something for them, as well as the other kids,” Palmisano said.
“We're hoping that with the playground, all the kids will have some type of play area, and hopefully the recesses will be extended to give them time to play on it,” she said.
The production process
The video begins with four students playing on a concrete-covered yard. A special-effect filter creates a somber mood, as the children gaze across an empty lot and express their desire for a real playground.
Suddenly, in a kind of dream sequence, sunny skies brighten the screen and reveal kids happily romping on slides, swings and monkey bars. The short video ends with the same four students back in their schoolyard, musing that one day, they’ll have a playground.
The video also includes statistics about Rudolph Matas School, explaining why it should receive a grant, and i set to the popular song “I Can Only Imagine,” by Christian rock band MercyMe.
“It's one of those songs you can't get enough of,” Palmisano said. “I played it over and over again, everywhere I would go, and I would start visualizing what a video would look like.”
Palmisano’s husband and the school’s drama teacher gave her ideas for the setting and the script. Then, Palmisano, PTO co-president Mendez and Pecoraro — gathered a group of students and began filming with their cellphone cameras. They shot a portion of the video at the school, and the rest on a playground in Lafreniere Park.
“The day was beautiful; the kids were wonderful and cooperative; and what we got on our cellphones, we couldn't ask for anything better,” Palmisano said.
Palmisano’s neighbor, Jonathan Hoerner — a guitar player for popular metro-area band Bag of Donuts — helped her add the music and edit the video footage.
Pecoraro’s son Cayden, a third-grader at Rudolph Matas School, was one of the participating students, and he remembers the filming process as being a good time.
“It was like the best day in the world,” said Cayden, a drama student who acts in community theater productions. “I had so much fun playing on the playground with my friends. We were laughing and skipping, and we've never been able to do that.”
Just getting started
Bahrmasel said that KaBOOM! — a national nonprofit — received 201 grant applications, but Rudolph Matas School’s video stood out because it was “fun and engaging.”
“We were excited about that,” Bahrmasel said. “But for us, it was the way (the parents) were getting the kids involved and showing us that they really did need that new play space.”
After submitting the necessary application materials, which were due in March, Palmisano and her colleagues felt confident about their chances of winning a grant.
“We had shown the video to our principal, and to some other people, and they all said: ‘It's a great video. You’ve gotta win.’ So we were getting more hopeful as time went on,” she said.
Palmisano received word from KaBOOM! in late June that they’d won.
“We were ecstatic,” she said, adding that there's still a lot of work for the 70 PTO members to do.
The playground will be built in phases, with the first phase dedicated to equipment for the special needs and young students. Since the PTO’s budget for Phase I is $88,000, they plan to raise about $70,000 through fundraisers and sponsorships.
But the grant from KaBOOM! has helped them build momentum.
“The school needs a playground, and we were determined. Once we got started, there was no stopping us,” Palmisano said. “Winning is just the starting point. It makes people aware that we're serious about this.”