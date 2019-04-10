Division D Judge Scott Schlegel, of the 24th Judicial District Court, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Metropolitan Republican Women at Tony Messina's Restaurant in Gretna. Schlegel discussed the Re-entry Court program, which expanded from Orleans Parish to the 24th Judicial District Court in 2014, and the Swift & Certain probation program, which was adopted in the 24th Judicial District Court in 2016.
The Metro Club also heard from Wanda Aizpurua, who was later elected president of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women.