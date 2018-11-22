The Thanksgiving turkey is barely in the oven, but it’s time to plan for several upcoming community holiday celebrations in St. Bernard Parish.
CHRISTMAS AT THE COMPLEX: St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis invites to enjoy Christmas at the Complex at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. in Sidney Torres Park, behind the Government Complex, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, in Chalmette. Festivities will include photos with Santa, train rides, cookies and hot chocolate and performances and caroling by St. Bernard Parish schoolchildren. For information, call Lenor Duplessis at (504) 278-4331.
HOLIDAY FASHION SHOW: The St. Bernard Volunteers for Family and Community Inc. is sponsoring a Christmas Luncheon and Fashion Show at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at The Gathering, 7265 St. Bernard Highway, in Arabi.
Lunch, catered by Crave, will be served at 11:30 a.m. All About Me, Aniston Lane, Cato’s, Walmart and Riculfy Livery and Tuxedo Rentals will provide the attire for the fashion show.
There will be raffle with a grand prize of $500 and other items, including a television. The group donates the proceeds from the fundraiser to numerous local charities. This event also allows the continued tradition of awarding four $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are residents of St. Bernard Parish.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from Arabi Food Store, 650 Friscoville Ave., Arabi; Jeanfreau’s, 2324 Paris Road, Chalmette; and St. Bernard Visitor’s Center, 409 Aycock St., Arabi; by calling Joan Garofalo at (504) 957-8656 or Kathy Nunez at (504) 913-5255; or online at the St. Bernard Volunteers for Family and Community Facebook page and selecting the Eventbrite website.
LOS ISLEÑOS CHRISTMAS: The annual Isleños Christmas Celebration will be from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Los Isleños Museum Complex, 1357 Bayou Road, St. Bernard. The free event will feature a Christmas bonfire and hayride.
The museum, village houses and the grounds will be decorated for the holidays. Several schools will perform. Poydras Baptist Church will be singing Christmas carols. Free hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies will be served. Hot dogs and drinks will be sold. For information, contact Kathy Serpas-Ziegler at (504) 494-5848.
Sports Complex celebration
Parish officials recently celebrated the completion of Phase III of the Multipurpose Center Project at the Val Riess Sports Complex inside the St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame Center.
The ribbon was cut by Gulf Coast Bank Market President Gus Riess in honor of his uncle Val Riess, for whom the park is named. Riess served as a police juror and parish manager.
Parish President Guy McInnis said the Sports Complex features multiple regulation-sized basketball and volleyball courts. It also has new scoreboards, bleachers, lighting, gym-floor covering and an updated sound system. The project, which totaled $637,658.93, was funded by Community Development Block Grant funds.
Parks under construction
St. Bernard Parish government has broken ground on the Blue Bird Park Playground, 24 E. Chalmette Circle, in Chalmette Vista Subdivision and another small park at Palmisano Boulevard and Missouri Street in Chalmette.
The Blue Bird Park will include special-needs facilities and a universal playground design that the entire family can use. The final design, developed by RCL Architecture of Mandeville, features sensory learning and play equipment for various skill levels, a roller slide, specialty swings, a wheel-thru arcade, an accessible covered picnic area and handicapped-accessible restrooms.
The parish received a $300,000 federal Community Development Block Grant administered by the Louisiana Office of Community Development to restore the park. An additional grant of $150,000 was received in 2018 from Chalmette Refinery-PBF Energy to fund other costs and selected environmental enhancementssuch as landscaping and use of recycled park furnishings.
The Palmisano Playground will include a play structure, independent spinner, poured-in-place rubber surfacing, a shade structure, benches, trash cans, bike racks and a fence. The cost, $30,000, will be funded by the Murphy Oil Cy Pres Committee.
Anyone with questions about the construction can contact the Department of Public Works at (504) 278-4300.