WOMEN'S DAY IN RESERVE: Lynelle Nelson, of Greater Woodville Baptist Church in Wallace, will be the guest speaker during the Women's Day celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 8, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 147 E. 20th St., Reserve. Forell Bering Sr. is pastor of Bethlehem MBC. For information, call Geneiva Jones at (504) 813-0157 or Kim Johnson at (985) 360-2617.
WOMEN'S DAY IN ALGIERS: Patricia McGuire McElveen will be bringing the spiritual message during the Women's Day program at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 8, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2725 Ernest St., New Orleans. The theme for the program is "Extraordinary Women of God: Leading by Example."
CATHOLIC CHARISMATIC RENEWAL WEST BANK: Praise, personal testimony and Scripture will be part of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal West Bank prayer meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Infant Jesus of Prague, 700 Maple Ave., Harvey. Mass will be at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Sudlick as celebrant.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS: The District of San Francisco New Orleans of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools will observe the 100th year of the Brothers’ continuous presence in Louisiana on July 28. Events will include Mass at St. Louis Cathedral at 9 a.m., followed by a reception at the Ursuline Convent. In 1914, a number of Christian Brothers who fled the Mexican Revolution arrived in the United States. In 1918, a number of them arrived in Covington to assume operation of Dixon Academy, renaming it St. Paul’s School. Current Lasallian schools in Louisiana also include Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie (1962); Christian Brothers School in New Orleans (1960); and De La Salle High School in New Orleans (1949). For information on the New Orleans celebration, email Karen Hebert at karenh@stpauls.com.
THE HOPE OF ISRAEL: Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel), a Messianic women's group sponsored by CJF Ministries, meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month on the second floor of the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. The next meeting will be Aug. 5. There will be a 15-minute Israeli folk dance workshop at 4:15 p.m. For information, or to RSVP, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or michelleb@cjfm.org.
MEDITATION CLASSES: Be Well-Come Together is presenting free meditation classes every Wednesday, except the second Wednesday of the month, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey. To register, email bewellcometogether@gmail.com or call (504) 368-2525.