Embracing all branches of the military, Armed Forces Day takes will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St.
Active military members and veterans will get into museum galleries free, and tickets will be $7 to view "Beyond All Boundaries" and "Final Mission: USS Tang Submarine Experience."
The American Legion Post 350 band will perform from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the Armed Forces Day ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at the U.S. Freedom Pavilion in the Boeing Center.
The first Armed Forces Day took place on May 20, 1950, and President John F. Kennedy declared it a national holiday in 1961. Before then, separate celebrations were held for the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.
The local event is sponsored by the World War II museum and the Mayor’s Military Advisory Committee. For information visit www.nationalww2museum.org.
People program
The People Program is inviting adults 50 and older to participate in summer activities including yoga, art, computer science, foreign languages, dance and genealogy.
Registration is open and the summer session runs from June 11 to July 17 at the main campus, 2240 Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans, and at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 6201 Stratford Place in Algiers.
Cost is $50 for one class and $100 for more than one class. For information and the full schedule, visit www.peopleprogram.org or call (504) 284-7678.
The season for fun
Spring is about to end at the Carousel Gardens amusement park at City Park, but summer will be even better.
The spring schedule will continue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Day Monday, May 27.
Then the summer season opens and hours are extended from May 28 through Aug. 4, with hours 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For information visit www.neworleanscitypark.com.
Sounds of the city
Take a look at Jelly Roll Morton’s handwritten sheet music, Manuel Manetta’s trumpet, and Sidney Bechet’s clarinet at the exhibition "New Orleans Medley: Sounds of the City" on display from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Aug. 4 at the Williams Research Center at The Historic New Orleans Collection, 410 Chartres St. Admission is free.
Learn the complexity of New Orleans music and about the many musical cultures that form it. Take a listen to sacred songs, opera arias, second-line drums and audio and video of Mardi Gras Indians from the 1970s. For information visit www.hnoc.org.