The Dinner and a Zoovie series of family-friendly films continues with "Coco" at 8 p.m. July 13 at Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., in New Orleans.
The gates open at 6 p.m., and the Cool Zoo splash park will be open until the movie. Visitors can bring dinner or choose from the offerings of food trucks and Audubon concessions. Glass containers, disposable straws and lids are not permitted for the safety of the animals. Animal exhibits will not be open.
Movie admission is $6 for everyone over age 2, with an additional $6 for admission to Cool Zoo/Gator Run. Tickets can be purchased online until 5:15 p.m. on the day of the Zoovie at audubonnatureinstitute.com. After 6 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the zoo. The Zoovie series will continue with "Star Wars — The Last Jedi" on July 27 and "Black Panther" on Aug. 3.