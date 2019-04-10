UNO HRT HONORS: Eta Sigma Delta International Hospitality Management Society at UNO recently inducted new members to the group at a luncheon by Dr. Yvette Green, interim director of the Lester E. Kabacoff School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism. Being sworn in were Caroline Andrews of Metaire; Marshallee Brown of Montego Bay, Jamaica; Christian LeBlanc of Breaux Bridge; Kierra Sorapuru of New Orleans; and Raven Swenson of Marrero. In addition to key pens, the group also received honor cords for graduation.
IMMERSION DAYS: Dr. Penny M. Heaton, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute, will be the keynote speaker at Tulane University's annual open house, which continues April 10. It brings together the schools of medicine, science and engineering and the National Primate Research Center with companies, foundations, collaborators and investors. The program features speakers, networking and panels. Heaton will speak at noon Wednesday at the Grand Rounds Keynote. For information, visit www.tulane.edu.
FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE: The Delgado Community College Theatre Department is hosting “Poor Players: A Theatre Club Showcase and Fundraiser,” Friday, April 12, in the Timothy K. Baker Theatre at the Delgado City Park Campus, with food, beverages and a silent auction. It will culminate in an evening of theater and music performances by Delgado theater students and alumni. Silent auction bidding begins at 5 p.m. The performance starts at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will help send Delgado theater students to the Kennedy Center/American College Theater Festival. Admission is $5. For online reservations go to Eventbrite. For additional information, call (504) 671-6616.
NEWCOMB-TULANE DEAN: Lee Skinner, a scholar of Latin American literature and associate dean at one of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges, has been appointed to head Tulane University’s Newcomb-Tulane College, effective July 1. In addition to her role as dean of Newcomb-Tulane College, the academic home for all Tulane undergraduate students, Skinner will join the faculty of Tulane's Department of Spanish and Portuguese.
LSU AWARDS: Several area students were honored recently when LSU University College presented its annual “Celebration of Excellence” Spring Awards program, awarded $66,000 through 55 undergraduate student scholarships, four faculty teaching awards, two graduate teaching assistant awards and one adviser of the year award. Area students honored included:
- Catherine Lulich, New Orleans, the Vincent E. Cangelosi Scholarship
- Donald Saulny III, New Orleans, the University College Advisory Board Fund Scholarship
- Megan Hingle, Metairie, the Lonnie J. and Carole S. Dore Family Scholarship
- Brooke Davis, New Orleans, the Dr. Mahlon P. Poche Jr. Scholarship
- Bre’Shana Arcement, New Orleans; Darnevin Camille, Gretna; Nhi Dang, Marrero; Katherine Hill, New Orleans; Erynn Johnson, New Orleans, Nylah Lowe, Chalmette; Shantell Mackey, New Orleans; Tavia Riggins, Marrero; University College Tiger Athletic Foundation Scholarship.
VOCAL HONORS: Area students were among 14 Southeastern Louisiana University vocal performance majors who were finalists — including five first-place winners — at the Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition held recently at Southeastern. Receiving first-place nods were Andrew Butler, of River Ridge, freshman men division, and Alfred Harper, of New Orleans, junior men division. Southeastern vocal students swept both the freshman men and senior women categories.