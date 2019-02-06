The principal and teachers of the year in the St. John the Baptist Parish public school district are Chantell Walker, principal of West St. John Elementary School; Billie Duncan, who teaches at East St. John High School; Kelley Thompson, who teaches at Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School; and Kimberly Poullard, who teaches at John L. Ory Communication Arts Magnet School
Walker joined the St. John school district in 2008 as a high school and dual-enrollment math teacher at West St. John High School, where she served as the math department chairwoman and school counselor. She was assistant principal at the high school before taking over as principal at West St. John Elementary four years ago. In 2017, Walker was a semi-finalist for Louisiana principal of the year.
Duncan is a master teacher at East St. John High School with more than 14 years of classroom experience.
She has taught Introduction to Business Computer Application, Business Computer Application, Digital Media, Digital Graphics, STAR I, STAR II, Publications I, Publications II, Retail Marketing and Advertising, Sales and Marketing. She is the sponsor of the yearbook and interact clubs.
Duncan belongs to the Louisiana Association of Computer Using Educators, the Louisiana Association of Educators and the National Education Association. She was chosen as one of 24 educators in the state for the first cohort for the Career and Technical Education Leadership Academy, which focuses on maximizing the potential of career and technical education and is a district lead technology teacher.
Duncan holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management and a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Thompson worked as a special-education teacher for three years before she began teaching sixth- through eighth-grade English and social studies, which she has done for the past nine years. She is in her second year as a mentor teacher for Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School. For the past seven years, she has sponsored the LPE Student Council.
She is currently the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports team leader and has been part of that team for the past five years. Thompson also organizes the school level social studies fair.
Thompson earned her bachelor’s from Southeastern Louisiana University, where she studied social studies and English education. She also holds a master’s degree in history and has been a part of the Southeastern Louisiana Writing Project and The Olga Lengyel Institute for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights programs.
Poullard has been teaching fifth grade in St. John since 2006. Before moving to LaPlace, she taught for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Iwakuni, Japan, for three years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Southern University at New Orleans and her master’s degree from National University of La Jolla, California. She is a member of the Louisiana Association of Educators as well as the National Education Association.