Algiers
ALL SAINTS: 300 Ptolemy St., behind the church. 11 a.m. every Friday through April 19. Menus: April 12: fried fish or eggplant casserole or stuffed crab and macaroni and cheese, potato salad, bread and drink. April 19: fried fish, eggplant casserole, crawfish balls, crawfish jambalaya or stuffed crab, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, bread, cake and drink. Place orders at (504) 368-0335.
New Orleans
FIRST EMANUEL BAPTIST: 1829 Carondelet St. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Good Friday, April 19. Fish plate with macaroni and cheese, veggies, potato salad, dessert and drink, $10. Delivery on orders of four or more plates. Call (504) 481-1993 .