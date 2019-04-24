YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for prospective students entering kindergarten through ninth grade and their families will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Young Audiences Charter School, Kate Middleton Campus, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. There will be presentations on the curriculum, arts-integrated model, expansion into high school, new campus, and growing sports program. YACS is open to any Jefferson Parish student entering kindergarten through ninth grade. YACS is expanding to High School in 2019 to eventually become a full PK-12 school, adding a grade each year. For enrollment information, visit www.yacharterschool.org, call (504) 304-6332 or email info@yacharterschool.org.
NOCCA CELEBRATION SEASON: Upper-level students at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will be concluding the semester with a series of Celebration Season performances, recitals, exhibits and readings at NOCCA, 2800 Chartres St.
Events this month are:
- Vocal music recitals, all day April 24-25 in Lupin Hall
- Jazz senior recital 7 p.m. April 29 in the Marsalis Music Studio
- Drama senior showcase, all day April 30 in the Nims Blackbox Theater
For a complete list of Celebration Season events, visit www.nocca.com/events.
ST. MARY MAGDALEN: The executive board of the St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in Massett Hall, 6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie.
ST. JOAN OF ARC: Jenny Poulos will become principal of St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace on July 1, after the retirement of Jeffrey M. Montz from school administration. Poulos holds a bachelor's degree in early childhood education and a master's degree in educational leadership. She worked at St. Charles Borromeo in Destrehan from 2011 to 2017, when she took a position at Our Lady of Lourdes in Slidell, where she became assistant principal in 2018.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: Amy Allende, a math teacher at Cabrini High School, has been selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars. A math teacher for 26 years, four years at Cabrini, Allende was nominated for this recognition by one of her students, junior Jaimyn Johnson, for her dedication and commitment to excellence in teaching.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: Jo’Leigh Sloan Monteverde of the Class of 1972 has been named Alumna of the Year of Cabrini High School for 2019. This award is given annually to an outstanding alumna who has exemplified the teachings of Mother Cabrini and has shown her dedication to Christianity through her interaction with her family, the Cabrini community and the general community. With a bachelor's degree in elementary education, a certification in deaf education and a master's degree in special education, Monteverde worked with special-needs students for most of her 30-plus years as an educator in the New Orleans public schools. She is an active member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church. She was honored during the Alumnae Luncheon April 6 at Metairie Country Club.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: During the State Vocal Rally April 6 at LSU, five members of the Brother Martin High School Chorus earned superior ratings for their prepared vocal solos: seniors Keelan Didier, Hunter Dunn and Robbie McDonald; and eighth graders Daniel Erdozain and Kolbe Peters. Also, freshman Hunter Nastasi received an excellent rating for his solo.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER: Kennedy Graves, a fifth grader at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, placed in the Top 10 in the citywide round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in New Orleans.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: The winner of the Lou Reilly Award for eighth-grade winter sports at St. Mary's Dominican High School is soccer player Caroline Detillier. The award goes to athletes who continually try to improve their skills and who have listened to their coaches and teammates.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: The Marty Gras concert to benefit the Marty Hurley Band Endowment at Brother Martin High School will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans. The concert honors drummer and former Brother Martin band director Marty Hurley. Tickets are $25, or $100 for VIPs, who will enjoy balcony viewing, drink coupons and food. All proceeds will benefit the Marty Hurley Band Endowment. For information and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Brother Martin Advancement Office at (504) 284-6700, email alumni@brothermartin.com or visit www.brothermartin.com/martygras.
ST. MARY MAGDALEN: The St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club will select its 2019-20 executive board during its general meeting at 7 p.m. May 1 in Massett Hall, 6421 W. Metairie Ave. Metairie. Please bring a flower in for the May Crowning.
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF LOUISIANA: The International School of Louisiana will hold a Family Fun Night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the amusement park and Storyland at 7 Victory Ave. in New Orleans City Park. The fundraiser, which is open to the public, will feature a raffle, silent auction, music, food, games and fun for all ages. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.isl-edu.org/isl-family or $20 at the gate.
ST. ANN SCHOOL: The St. Ann School band will present its spring concert at 7 p.m. May 9 in the gym of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.
AUDUBON CHARTER SCHOOL: The Fais Do-Do school fair will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 at Audubon Charter School-Gentilly, 4720 Painters St., New Orleans. Audubon Gentilly utilizes a Montessori/bilingual (French and English) academic model, and the free Fais Do-Do will combine traditional festival fun with a celebration of multiculturalism. For information, email: lspearman@asnola.org.
ST. ANN SCHOOL: The St. Ann’s Men’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, in the cafeteria of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.