The library is holding a winter writing contest for adults. Submissions may include short stories, poems or essays.
The contest theme is "New Orleans Turns 300," and entries must include at least seven of these 10 words: revelry, commemorate, culture, reflection, anniversary, tradition, resilience, influence, becoming and inheritance.
The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Jan. 11. Printed submissions and entry forms can be dropped off at any New Orleans Public Library location. Entries can also be submitted via email to contest@nolalibrary.org with “2019 Winter Writing Contest” in the subject line and the entire entry in the email body, along with the name, email address, phone number and library card number of the submitter.
Prizes include a $100 value prize pack for first place, a $50 value prize pack for second place, and a $25 value prize pack for third place. Winners will be announced on Feb. 2. The entry form and contest rules are available at all library locations and at nolalibrary.org.
POSTER CONTEST: "Black Migrations" is the theme of the library’s 2019 Black History Month poster design contest for children and teens.
All entries will be judged on creativity, artistic merit and best representation of the theme. Winning posters will be displayed at all 15 library locations throughout Black History Month in February, and copies of the winning posters will be given to winners and their schools.
The contest has a prize category for pre-K to sixth-graders and for seventh- to 12th-graders. First place will receive a $100 gift card, second place will receive a $50 gift card, and third place will receive a $25 gift card.
Entry forms and contest rules are available at all library locations and at nolalibrary.org. Completed entries may be dropped off at any New Orleans Public Library location or mailed to Black History Month Poster Contest, New Orleans Public Library, 219 Loyola Ave., New Orleans, LA 70112. The entry deadline is noon Jan. 18, 2019.
READ TO A PUP: Thor, a licensed therapy dog, and his trainer will be at the Algiers Regional Library from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 27 for "Reading to Thor." The program provides a patient and receptive audience for reluctant readers — and kids who just love dogs — to practice reading aloud. The library is at 3014 Holiday Drive.
SENIORS' ARTWORK: The "Yarns and Heroes" exhibition of artwork by members of the Central City Senior Center will be on display through Jan. 10 at the Central City Library, 2405 Jackson Ave.
The exhibit also features video created for "Your Story, Our Story," a collaboration between the Midlo Center and the Tenement Project in partnership with Ashé Cultural Arts Center.
COMMUNITY TECH NIGHT: Community members of all ages are invited to view the Best Buy Teen Tech Center at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave., from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 20.
The center is an interest-based learning environment for teens ages 13-18 to work with new technologies with help from their peers and adult mentors. At the monthly community night, others are invited to see the space and the projects teens have been creating and working on.
HOLIDAY CLOSURES: All New Orleans Public Library locations will be closed Dec. 24-25, 31 and Jan. 1, 2019 for the holidays.