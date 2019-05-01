Brother Martin High School’s Ladies of the Shield social was held recently at the Old Metairie home of Danielle and Chad Guidry. Members, along with Brother Martin’s President Greg Rando ’77, Principal Ryan Gallagher ’00, and Admissions Director Carlos Bogran III ’99, welcomed new Crusader moms and offered their congratulations to the senior moms.
Ladies of the Shield was formed in 2006 to establish scholarships in honor of sons and/or husbands who are graduates of St. Aloysius, Cor Jesu or Brother Martin. The group also supports Brother Martin High and the Brothers of the Sacred Heart and their lay colleagues through continued involvement in the Brother Martin community.