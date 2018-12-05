The holidays are here, and this is the time of year that families often consider getting a pet.
Many parents, however, automatically think of a cat or dog and may be hesitant to make the 15- to 20-year commitment that comes with them.
If the responsibility of a cat or dog seems daunting, there are several other options. The following are some alternative pets to consider:
Insects & arthropods: Think ant farms. These tiny critters can be both entertaining and educational but are fairly low-maintenance. There are several options for ant farms, and live ants can even be shipped through the mail. Check local pet stores or online to find the perfect set-up for your home. The key is to make sure kids know not to open the ant farm once the ants are inside or the ants will escape. Hermit crabs are another low-maintenance option.
Fish: A fish may be the perfect starter pet for a child. However, some are more difficult to care for than others. Goldfish are popular choices, but they can actually be high-maintenance. For an easy first fish, try a betta. They do well without a companion, can live in small amounts of stagnant water and do not require any fancy equipment such as filters, heaters or chemicals.
Reptiles: Given the chance, reptiles can make interesting and educational pets. What’s more, they are non-allergenic. Look into turtles, tortoises, iguanas and snakes as options. Please note that some of these animals can live upward of 50 years, so do some research.
Birds: Birds come is a wide variety of shapes, sizes, personalities and intelligence levels. All birds require daily attention. For a first-time bird owner, a parakeet may be a good choice. Birds can also become expensive pets to own, so do some homework to see what type of bird fits your home, lifestyle and budget. Some varieties can live upward of 95 years.
Small mammals: Hamsters, guinea pigs and gerbils are relatively easy to own and care for. Most will thrive in a small living space. Hamsters do best on their own, but gerbils and guinea pigs do best in same-sex pairs. Frequent, gentle handling promotes friendliness, but be aware that these little guys may bite, especially if they get scared.
Rats: Yes, that’s right, rats! They make excellent pets due to their intelligence, larger size and social nature. Rats love people and thrive on human companionship.
Owning and caring for a pet is a rewarding experience, especially for a child. Pets can provide hours of companionship, fun and lessons in responsibility.
Before considering adding any new pet to a household, know that pets are living creatures that require proper care, attention and financial commitment.
Children should not be expected to be the sole caregivers of any pet. Rather, pet ownership is a responsibility to be shared by all family members.
