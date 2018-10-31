Halloween is a spook-tacular time for families, but it can be truly frightening and potentially dangerous for pets. Here are some tips to keep pets safe while the ghosts and goblins are out and about.
Keep pets indoors: Lots of people will be moving about outside on Halloween, and pets may not be used to all of the extra activity. Also, some people may be tempted to taunt a pet in a yard, even a fenced yard. Harmful candy or objects may be thrown at pets, and black dogs and cats are often targeted during Halloween. Keep pets locked up or indoors during the trick-or-treating hours.
Keep away from the door: Groups of kids ringing the doorbell and yelling “trick-or-treat” can be scary to pets, especially dogs and cats that are already timid or not used to visitors. Frightened pets may try to escape out of the door. Put up a gate, or keep them in a room in another part of the home, safe and away from the action and the temptation to greet visitors.
Leave the pets at home: Going along with the family for trick-or-treating may make pets nervous and irritable. If a dog is protective, he may perceive others on the street as threats to his family and may snap at someone, especially if they are in costumes. It is also hard to monitor for dropped candy a dog may sniff out and consume. Pets are more than happy to stay safe and secure at home while everyone enjoys the festivities.
Keep the candy out of reach: Most of us know that chocolate is a big no-no, but lots of Halloween treats, such as sugar-free candies, contain xylitol, which can cause liver failure in pets. Also, be mindful that young children do not try to share their candy with the pets in the days following Halloween.
No costumes, please: As cute as we may think it is, dressing up pets in costumes can be extremely stressful, may impair vision and restrict walking.
Events
SATURDAY: From noon to 4 p.m., Animal Rescue New Orleans holds an adoption event at Petco, 3520 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie, with adoptable dogs and information on fostering, volunteering and adopting. For more info: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org
DONATE: The Humane Society of Louisiana accepts donations of used vehicles, boats and SUVs. Proceeds from their sale will support the group's statewide humane initiatives and the operation of its two no-kill sanctuaries. For information, call 901-268-4432.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.