FOUNDATION GALA: Pelicans & Pearls will be the fundraising gala for the Nunzez Community College Foundation board at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Highway, Violet. Included in the event are food, entertainment, raffles and a silent auction. Tickets are $55. For information or tickets, contact Katherine Lemoine, director of development, at klemoine@nunez.edu or (504) 278-6491.
TIGER NURSES RANKED: LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is ranked 10th among all nursing schools in the United States and fourth among public schools. The 2018 rankings were just released by Nursing Schools Almanac. The ranking was based on academic prestige and perceived value, breadth and depth of programs offered and student success on the NCLEX national license exam.