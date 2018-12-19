EDUCATOR HONORED: Retiring professor P. Victor Mirzai, of the Architectural/Design Construction Technology Program, was honored recently by the Delgado Architecture Student Organization for his 36-year teaching career at Delgado Community College. Mirzai came to Delgado in 1982 as a substitute instructor, then joined the full-time faculty in 1983. He worked to gain accreditation for the program. The Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering awarded national accreditation in 2003 and it has been renewed through 2020.
XULA TO NYC: Dr. Reynold Verret, president of Xavier University of Louisiana, kicked off a cross-country tour Dec. 11-13 with his first stop in New York City. The 15-month tour is to promote the strategic plan of the university, culminating at the celebration of Xavier's 95th anniversary in 2020. The plan is an eight-point program to sustain Xavier's mission and growth, including a new doctorate of education and a neuroscience program, the first offered by a historically black college or university.