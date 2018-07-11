COMMUNITY EVENTS
STEM NOLA: Registration is open for a STEM NOLA program from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 14, at the Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans.
SAFE DATES WORKSHOP: Angela Golden, prevention services coordinator for Child Advocacy Services, will present three Safe Dates workshops for ages 12-17 in July at St. Charles Parish libraries. The workshops will be
- 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the Paradis Branch, 307 Audubon St.
- 4 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the St. Rose Branch, 90 E. Club Drive
- 6 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at the West Regional Library, 105 Lakewood Drive, Luling.
After attending, teens will be better prepared to recognize the difference between caring, supportive relationships and controlling, manipulative or abusive dating relationships. To register, visit bit.ly/scplsafedates.
BASTILLE DAY FÊTE: Bon Bon Vivant will provide music for swing dancing and Chris Montero of Café NOMA and Napoleon House will give a cooking demonstration during the Bastille Day Fête from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 13, on the first and second floors of the New Orleans Museum of Art. 1 Collins Diboll Circle. There will also be a presentation and book signing with Cheryl Wakerhauser, author of "Modern French Pastry"; guided gallery tours; numerous French-themed kids' activities; a pop-up shop by The French Library; and multiple food trucks. For information, visit bastilledaynola.com.
BASTILLE DAY BLOCK PARTY: The 12th annual Faubourg St. John Bastille Day block party will be from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14, on the 3100 block of Ponce de Leon Street, between North Lopez Street and Esplanade Avenue. There will be live music, children's activities and an art market, and a prize will be awarded for the best Marie Antoinette or Napoleon costume.
AFRICAN-AMERICAN GENEALOGY WORKSHOP: Genealogists Toni Carrier and Jari Honora will lead a free workshop, “Tracing Your Roots: The Gullah Geechee Corridor to Louisiana,” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. To register, visit www.nps.gov/jela. This workshop will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/nolajazzmuseum. Carrier and Alex Da’Paul Lee will also present the workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 13, at the Acadian Cultural Center of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 500 Fisher Road, Lafayette, (337) 232-0789.
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will offer a free boating safety class at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. The class lasts between six and eight hours. Preregistration is not required but is recommended by visiting wlf.louisiana.gov/boating/courses.
ADULT SPELLING BEE: The Jefferson Parish Library will hold a spelling bee for adults at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
PARADE OF HOMES: The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, which annually presents the Greater New Orleans Parade of Homes, recently donated $1,500 to the New Orleans Education League of the Construction Industry. The league provides education to the building industry, related industries, consumers and the broader public.
FOOD STAMP ASSISTANCE: Help with applying for help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 20, at the City of Kenner Hispanic Resource Center, 4312 Florida Ave. The program is presented by the Kenner Department of Community Development and Second Harvest Food Bank. The phone number for the Hispanic Resource Center is (504) 469-2570.
FAMILY GAME NIGHT: The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission and the Autism Society of Greater New Orleans are organizing a free family game night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 20, at the St. Bernard Recreation Center, 1500 Lafreniere St. For information, visit nordc.org.
ALGIERS IN THE CIVIL WAR: Archeological historian Shane Mears will discuss his discovers of three Civil War Union Army camps on the outskirts of Algiers when the Algiers Historical Society meets from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 21, in the first-floor meeting room of the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, New Orleans. The phone number for the library is (504) 596-2641.
FAMILY FUN WALK: A 2-mile family fun walk through Pontchartrain Park will conclude with a party featuring giveaways, face painting, bounce houses, and golf, tennis and hooping activities. The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission is organizing the free event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 21, based at the Pontchartrain Park clubhouse, 6514 Congress Drive, New Orleans.
CIVIL LAW HELP: The Pro Bono Project and the law firm of Ferriol Pérez will present free civil law consultations from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 21, at the Kenner Hispanic Resource Center, 4312 Florida Ave. Topics include divorce, bankruptcy, contractor fraud, lease disputes and collection defense. Participants must meet income guidelines for representation. For information, call (504) 469-2570.
PRESS CLUB OF NEW ORLEANS: Renette Dejoie-Hall and Clancy DuBos will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards when the Press Club of New Orleans holds its Excellence in Journalism Awards event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Jung Hotel, 1500 Canal St., New Orleans. Renette Dejoie-Hall is publisher and president of The Louisiana Weekly, which her grandfather founded in 1925. DuBos and his wife, Margo, bought Gambit Weekly in 1991 and built it into one of the country’s most well-respected alt-weekly papers. The DuBoses sold Gambit this year to Georges Media Group, but Clancy DuBose remains the political editor. He also serves as WWL-TV’s political analyst. Tickets to the awards event are available for $70 at pressclubneworleans.com.
LOUISIANA DUTCH OVEN SOCIETY: People who are interested in learning to cook outdoors, or who enjoy outdoor cooking, are invited to the gathering of the Wego Cookers group of the Louisiana Dutch Oven Society from 9 a.m. to noon July 21 at Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. The event is free, but admission to the park is $3 per person. For information, call John Heiken at (505) 756-1853.
THE HISTORY OF HURRICANES: Historian, journalist and educator Carolyn Kolb will give a presentation on the history of hurricanes 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
DIGITAL SKILLS TRAINING: Representatives of Facebook will provided training in digital skills for small businesses, entrepreneurs and job seekers during a Community Boost event Aug. 7-9. For information, visit www.facebook.com/business/m/community-boost.
LOUISIANA IN WORLD WAR II: James Linn, a curator at the National World War II Museum, will present "The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II," at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The presentation will be part of the regularly scheduled meeting of the Jefferson Parish Historical Society.
Meetings
FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: Vernon N. Landry Chapter 1398 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky & Carlo's Restaurant, 613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. For information, email pamela.e.marks1953@gmail.com.
ALGIERS KIWANIS: State Sen. Troy Carter and State Reps. Gary Carter and Chris Leopold will report on the legislative session when the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meets at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 12, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, Algiers. Guests are welcome. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
ORLEANS PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE: Sheriff Marlin Gusman and compliance director Darnley Hodge will update the public on events, accomplishments and challenges in jail operations during the second quarter of 2018 during a community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, in Room 131-135 of the Professional Schools and Sciences Building at Dillard University, 2601 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans.
KREWE DE TECH: Photographer Richard R. Vallon Jr. will discuss the history of high dynamic range imaging techniques and images when the New Orleans Personal Computer Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. In HDR imaging, which turns 20 years old this year, images at various exposures are acquired for the purpose of creating an image that exceeds the camera sensor's abilities.
Honors
JEFFERSON CHAMBER: The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Jefferson Chamber with 5-Star accreditation for its policies, organizational procedures and positive impact on the community. Out of 7,000 local chambers in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Jefferson Chamber is the 116th to achieve 5-Star accreditation.
FLEET RESERVE ASSOCIATION: Kevin Doucette was recently installed as president of Branch #162 of the Fleet Reserve Association, which represents enlisted members of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, regular, reserve, retired and veterans. Other branch officers are Jerry Forstater, vice president; Frank Payne Jr., secretary; and Dave Field, treasurer. Members of the board of directors are Dave Campobasso, Ed DeLeo, Ricky Garrett, Tom Landry, Pete Schlack and Lynne Zane.
KITTEN FOSTER PROGRAM: Jefferson Parish has awarded a commendation to Joan Avent for her volunteer work with the SpayMart kitten foster program. Avent has volunteered for SpayMart for more than 10 years, and the kitten foster program has saved more than 5,000 kittens and cats during that time. SpayMart, Inc., is a nonprofit 501(c) 3 animal welfare organization established in 1999 that provides rescue, shelter, adoption, transport, and medical care for pets throughout the greater New Orleans area.
Benefits
MUSEUM OF THE AMERICAN COCKTAIL: "State of the Art: A Cocktail Extravaganza," a fundraiser, cocktail party and competition benefiting the Museum of the American Cocktail, will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 16, at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Admission for the general public will be $45 at the door or $35 in advance at natfab.org.
GULF UNITED FOR LASTING FISHERIES: Some of New Orleans’ best chefs will support sustainable seafood by presenting an all-inclusive, multicourse dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, in front of the Gulf of Mexico habitat at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., New Orleans. Proceeds will go to the Audubon Nature Institute’s sustainable-seafood program, Gulf United for Lasting Fisheries. Tickets are $150 at EventBrite.com. Future dinners are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Sept. 20.
MATTIE JONES-HILL MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION: A fundraising gala benefiting New Orleans-area high school students will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in the Mary and William McCaffrey Ballroom at Xavier University, with a VIP reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. The gala is presented by the Mattie Jones-Hill Memorial Scholarship Foundation, which is named in honor of Mattie Arletha Jones-Hill. Her five sons, who all graduated from Walter L. Cohen Senior High School, established the foundation in 1996. Tickets to the gala are $100 at mattiehill.org.
ARCHDIOCESE OF NEW ORLEANS RETREAT CENTER: A wine-and-dine gala benefiting the Archdiocese of New Orleans Retreat Center will begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner. The "Once Upon a Time" gala will feature Chef John Folse. Tickets are $150 each at www.501actions.com/anoretreatcenter.
LONGUE VUE HOUSE AND GARDENS: The ArtVue fundraiser for Longue Vue House and Gardens will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Ace Hotel New Orleans, 600 Carondelet St. Tickets are $100 for people ages 21 to 35 and $150 for people 36 and over at EventBrite.com.
Camps
MUSIC AND DANCE CAMPS: The Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts will present summer camps for musicians and dancers ages 5 and up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the weeks beginning July 16 and July 23. Tuition is $299 per week. Camps will be held at the River Ridge School of Music & Dance, 2020 Dickory Ave., Harahan, and at the Mandeville School of Music & Dance, 105 Campbell Ave., Mandeville. For information, call (985) 231-0875 or visit laapa.com.
ST. CHARLES FALL SPORTS: Registration is open through July 15 for fall sports in St. Charles Parish. Sports include tackle football for boys ages 5-12; flag football for boys and girls ages 5-6 and for boys ages 7-14; baseball for boys ages 6-14; volleyball for girls ages 5-14; cheerleading for girls ages 5-14; and tennis for boys and girls ages 8-18. To register, visit stcharlesparish-la.gov.
ST. CHARLES BASKETBALL CAMP: Registration is open for St. Charles Parish basketball camp for boys and girls ages 6-16 at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling. There will be two camp sessions, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17-20 and July 24-27. The coach for the camp will be Brian Lumar, principal of Hahnville High School and Loyola's all-time leading scorer and rebounder. The cost is $105 in advance or $120 for walk-ups. To register, visit stcharlesparish-la.gov. Free before-care will be offered at 8 a.m. Aftercare will be available until 4 p.m. Call (985) 783-5090 for rates.