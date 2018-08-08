A workshop called "Best Practices for Résumé Writing" will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
Workshop topics will include résumé creation, trends and formatting, and what to do when a résumé isn’t helping to garner job interviews.
The workshop will be led by Jessica Rareshide, from Rare Insight LLC, a certified personnel consultant and certified staffing professional. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.
VACUTEER TRAINING: Learn to become an Evacuteer — a volunteer who helps with city-mandated evacuations — at an introductory information and training session at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at the Martin Luther King Library, 1611 Caffin Ave.
Evacuteer.org is a New Orleans-based nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to provide hurricane preparedness and city-assisted evacuation information to the community and help out in case of an evacuation.
PUPPET SHOW: Local puppeteer Charles McKinley will perform a fun and engaging puppet show for children from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Children’s Resource Center Library, 913 Napoleon Ave.
LEGO CLUB: There are three chances on Saturday, Aug. 11, for children to join others and play with Lego bricks during meetings of the Lego Club. Events will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Children’s Resource Center Library, 913 Napoleon Ave.; 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith Library, 6301 Canal Blvd.; and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.
AUTHOR NIGHT: The Hubbell Library will host its monthly author night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Featured guests are Quintron and Miss Pussycat, who will discuss the book "Europa My Mirror," a multilayered tome that pays tribute to the perilous world of devoted musical road dawgs. The tales are funny, thrilling and — mostly — true. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Hubbell Library. The library is located at 725 Pelican Ave.