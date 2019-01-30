BIBLE MARATHON: A reading of the complete Bible continues through 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. Volunteers, who began at 2 p.m. Tuesday, will read in 20-minute segments. To volunteer or for more information, contact johnbourque@nds.edu.
BOSCO MASS: A Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Academy Our Lady Gymnasium, 5501 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, for St. John Bosco Day. The Mass, with students from Archbishop Shaw High School, is part of the events during Catholic Schools Week. Students will compete in an annual games contest, referred to as "Battle of the Birds." For information, visit theacademyofourlady.org.
DAY OF CONTEMPLATION: The Metairie Chapter of Magnificat will host a Marian Day of Contemplation and Prayer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Our Lady of Divine Providence, 908 N. Starrett Road. The Rev. Mariano d. Veliz will present "A Marian Catechesis on the Rosary, Our Lady's Psalter." Mass and confession will be included. Register at (504) 884-6452. Cost is $20.
CAKE SALE: Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Madonna No. 1626, will sell homemade cakes following all Masses on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2-3, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1908 Short St., Kenner. Normal-size cakes are $10, 5-inch bundt cakes are $5 and slices are $2. Sugar-free cakes also will be available. For information, (504) 450-4345.
FASHION SHOW, POPUP: Abundant Life Tabernacle, 1701 Franklin Ave., New Orleans, will hold at Valentine's Pop Up Shop at noon Saturday, Feb. 2. More than 20 vendors, a fashion show, live music and more are planned. For information, call (504) 302-2600.
CATHOLIC DAUGHTERS: Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Madonna No. 1626, will meet at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, in the LaRose room at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1908 Short St., Kenner. For information, call (504) 450-4345.
ST. ANGELA AUXILIARY: St. Angela Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the Kern Center, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie. A deputy from Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will be the guest speaker. Also, donations are needed for men's socks, hats and scarves to Ozanam Inn in New Orleans. Refreshments will be served.
CONNECTION LUNCHEON: Munholland United Methodist Church will hold a Connection Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, to introduce members of the staff, many who have joined the team over the past year. Reservations are required by Friday, Feb. 8., for the meal at 1201 Metairie Road. For information, visit munhollandumc.org.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
DIVORCE SESSIONS: Celebration Church is holding a 14-week session of DivorceCare on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in Classroom UC-203 at 2001 Airline Drive, Metairie. The program helps people stabilize and heal from separation and/or divorce. Registration is $17.50 and childcare is available. For information, contact Chris Russo at (504) 831-9673 or cruss46@bellsouth.net.