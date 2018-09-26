Belle Chasse and Dominican high schools took first place at Cabrini High School's Cross Country Invitation Relay Meet over the Labor Day holiday.
The boys varsity squad from Belle Chasse tied its course record from the previous year in the 6-mile race with a time of 33:21. Team members include Isaiah Howell, Kyle Andrews, Brady Palmer and Loudon Boudreaux.
Dominican runners took the win with a 40:48 time, with Kelsey Major, Lizzie Bourg, Molly Alexander and Sophie Dautrieve.
Middle school winners were Christian Brothers, with Josh Qintana and Luke Regan setting a course record with a 19:54 for the 3-mile distance. Ava Harmann and Caitlin Estrada led the Newman girls to a victory with a 21:42 finish.
More than 100 teams competed at the event.