Plastic pollution is a global epidemic, but Ursuline Academy students are doing their part to end it by first tackling the problem on their State Street campus.
Recently, over the course of two days, they found that more than 500 plastic cups were discarded in their high school cafeteria alone during lunch.
Dismayed by the discovery, four members of the school’s Key Club, seniors Casey Talbot, Caroline MacLaren, Marie Foret and sophomore Riley Talbot, are leading the charge for change.
They founded the Water Cup Initiative and began selling BPA-free reusable cups to other high school students and faculty in an effort to replace the disposable ones. The sturdy, $10 clear cups hold both hot and iced beverages.
But they didn't stop there.
“I thought it would be really cool if our school could do something where we promote what we believe is an important mission,” Caroline said.
“We decided that one of the best ways that we could get the girls to buy cups, and eventually take away the plastic cups we have in our dining hall, was to invite someone to campus to help us with that mission – someone in power who could really encourage the girls to join our cause.”
So on the morning of April 26, the academy’s high school students gathered in the auditorium with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Councilman Joe I. Giarrusso III, the chair of the Public Works, Sanitation, and Environment Committee, to discuss plastic pollution and environmental sustainability
The officials answered the students' questions about what the city is doing to combat the problem.
“Many changes stem from the power of young people using their voice,” said Cantrell, explaining why she agreed to participate in the forum. “I think it’s very important for us to build partnerships with them.”
Both Cantrell and Giarrusso highlighted the city’s efforts to eliminate pollution and conserve energy, and also advised the students on becoming a part of the process. They emphasized that participating in the interactive discussion is a good start.
“We're hoping that through speaking to city officials, the girls will receive more knowledge of what's going on in the environment, and how they can personally help,” Riley said.
The girls had been thinking about their mission for a while. “We got together around March, but we've been discussing the issue of plastic cups in our cafeteria for a long time. We thought one of the best ways to get rid of the waste is to refuse it,” Caroline said, noting that their long-term goal is to establish a school-wide recycling program.
The students were partially inspired by an organization called Zero Hour – a youth-led movement that provides resources for young activists fighting for a clean, healthy environment. Zero Hour organizes marches, lobbies government officials and ultimately motivates its global audience to “reduce, reuse and recycle,” Caroline said.
Casey said the first step of decreasing plastic pollution is raising awareness about it.
“A lot of times, people don't even know that they're using so much plastic,” she said. “It's kind of like when you're on your phone. You don't realize how much you have your phone (on), until you don't have it.”
Although Caroline plans to major in engineering when she begins college this fall, she also hopes to take either science or environmental studies classes and learn more about plastic waste – and the other problems plaguing the environment. She wants to get involved in student government as well, and possibly participate in an environmental service internship.
“I want to do exactly what I'm doing here, just at a bigger institution,” she said.
Marie, who will be a freshman at the University of South Alabama in a just few months, says that a college campus is the perfect place to continue the Key Club’s efforts.
“They have students who are coming from high schools that have either recycling or plastic initiatives,” she said. “When I was looking at colleges, I made sure that the University of South Alabama had a recycling program, because if they didn't, I was going to start one there.”
And Riley – the sophomore of the group – will grow the Water Cup Initiative right where it began.
“I'm hoping next year to spread the initiative to all of Ursuline Academy, instead of just the high school,” she said. “The next step is bringing it to other schools around New Orleans, and helping them find their way on the path to reducing their waste.”