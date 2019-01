Jackie Elliott was installed as president of AARP Chapter 4417 during a recent luncheon and dance at Chateau Country Club. Seen here, from left, are installing officer Bob Martin; Joe Rein, vice president; Cathy Aymami, secretary; and Beverly Randazzo, treasurer. The group meets at 1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month in the auditorium at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. Dues are $12 a year. For information, call Bob Martin at (504) 473-8157.