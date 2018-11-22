PARKINSON'S GROUP: "Big & Loud" and "Rock Steady Boxing," two therapies designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease, will be demonstrated at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the meeting of the Big Easy Parkinson’s Support Group at East Jefferson General Hospital in the Esplanade I room of the first floor Conference Center. For information on the group, contact Bonnie Huddleston at Bonhudd4417@gmail.com or visit bigeasyfleurdelis.org
SUICIDE AND SUICIDE PREVENTION: A free workshop on suicide and suicide prevention will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey. The workshop is sponsored by the nonprofit Be Well-Come Together. Learn the warning signs of suicide and how to help someone who is in emotional pain, plus learn about resources to get help. To register, call (504) 368-2525 or email bewellcometogether@gmail.com.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.