The Oliver Pollock Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution installed its officers for the 2018-20 term recently at Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner. From left are Angela Maone, second vice regent; Syria Mougrabi, corresponding secretary; Joe Dean Krack, chaplain; Malinda Gauthreaux, treasurer; Judy Mills, regent; Margaret Thompson Escalada, first vice regent; Elise Faucheux, historian; Sylvia Major, recording secretary; Claire Orth, registrar; and Ann Bellard, librarian. The chapter's parliamentarian is Bonnie Cook.