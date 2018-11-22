St. Elizabeth Ann Seton honors veterans Advocate staff report Nov 22, 2018 - 7:30 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Guillermo Martinez, seen here with his children Brianna, Guillermo and Marco, from left, was one of those at the Veterans Day Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Kenner. PROVIDED PHOTO Among those at the Veterans Day Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Kenner were, from left, Parker Linn and his father, Louis Linn; and Greg Frugé with his son, Colton Frugé. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School welcomed veterans and active duty military personnel to a Mass in their honor to celebrate Veterans Day. The Home and School Association served refreshments after Mass. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. New Orleans Breaking News Stay in the know about New Orleans' biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! Sign up Manage Lists Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School Veterans Day View comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. New Orleans Breaking News Stay in the know about New Orleans' biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! New Orleans Morning Roundup New Orleans news updates are sent each weekday morning. Stay informed. Signup today! Sign up Manage Lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Karen Taylorgist504.636.7434Online submission orContact by e-mail Letter to the editor Send a letter to the editor to voice your opinion.